Intelliflex Secures 300MW Order for Immersion Bitcoin Mining Infrastructure

Intelliflex, a leader in innovative technology solutions, announces a significant 300MW order for its Intelliflex IMDC6.0 Gen3 modular immersion bitcoin mining infrastructure. This major order, from an undisclosed client, reflects the superior quality and performance of Intelliflex products, proudly manufactured in North America.

The new order follows successful project deployments in Florida, Wyoming, and New Brunswick, Canada, pushing Intelliflex's sales backlog to nearly 460MW.

"We are thrilled to secure this 300MW order, highlighting the increasing demand for top-tier, North American-built solutions," said Charles L’Ecuyer, CEO of Intelliflex. "This validates our recent expansion efforts to boost production capacity and operational efficiency."

Intelliflex's immersion bitcoin mining infrastructure is renowned for its performance, reliability, and energy efficiency, offering an optimal balance of density, scalability, and low operational costs. These modular solutions ensure maximum returns on investment for clients in the cryptocurrency mining and HPC industries.

"This order is a significant win for Intelliflex and the immersion industry, showcasing the advantages of immersion for large-scale bitcoin deployments," added Bryan Davies, President of Eureka Digital Mining, Intelliflex's distribution partner.

About Intelliflex

Located in Acheson, Alberta, Canada, CES Corp manufactures the Intelliflex line of products. These high-quality, modular immersion infrastructure solutions are built in North America and specifically designed to cater to the bitcoin mining and HPC markets.

