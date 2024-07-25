Graham Corporation Awarded $2.1 Million to Expand Welder Workforce to Support U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base Program

BATAVIA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) (“GHM” or “the Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries, announced today that it has been awarded $2.1 million for the expansion of its welder training programs and related equipment. The contract was awarded by BlueForge Alliance, a nonprofit, neutral integrator that supports the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base initiatives.

Daniel J. Thoren, President and CEO of GHM, commented, “ These are exciting times for our Company as we build out our capabilities and capacity to support America’s defense industry as a part of the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base. These funds will help us develop and grow our welder workforce and provide additional equipment needed to improve the efficiency of our production processes. We are proud to be a strategic supplier for the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base.”

The funds will be used to increase the Company’s production capacity at its Batavia operation which includes expanding its welding training program and increasing its skilled labor workforce by more than 20 percent. The Company expects to accomplish the workforce expansion by early 2025 to support the U.S. Navy’s submarine construction cadence plans.

About Graham Corporation

Graham is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries. Graham Corporation and its family of global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems. Graham Corporation routinely posts news and other important information on its website, grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.

About BlueForge Alliance

BlueForge Alliance is a nonprofit, neutral integrator that supports the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base initiatives and efforts to strengthen and sustain the maritime manufacturing sector. BFA is a critical partner in the SIB’s mission to ensure industry has the capability, capacity, and resilience to build and maintain America’s next generation of undersea platforms. The organization’s team of experts in a variety of disciplines focus on addressing critical workforce, technology, and supplier development needs. BFA is headquartered in Bryan/College Station, Texas. For more information, visit www.BlueForgeAlliance.us.

