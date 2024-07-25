Tigo Energy Welcomes MidNite Solar as Latest Rapid Shutdown Licensee

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced that MidNite Solar Inc., a manufacturer of innovative alternative energy products, has licensed Tigo rapid shutdown technology for its module-level products. Under the agreement, MidNite Solar products are authorized to use the technologies described in Tigo rapid-shutdown and optimization patents.

Tigo is a leader in rapid shutdown technology and Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE), with more than one hundred fifty (150) patents granted or pending, and actively licenses its patented technology to other solar equipment manufacturers and has prevailed in multiple patent disputes. Tigo rapid shutdown technology is compliant with UL 1741, the Standard for Safety for Inverters, Converters, Controllers and Interconnection System Equipment for Use With Distributed Energy Resources, IEC 63257, the SunSpec rapid shutdown specification, and rapid shutdown requirements of the U.S National Electric Code (NEC). Millions of Tigo MLPE products are installed worldwide, providing optimized, monitored, and safe solar to protect critical solar energy infrastructure and deliver consistent ROI for the lifetime of renewable energy systems.

“Driving the state-of-the-art forward is fundamental to the success of the solar industry, and I am delighted to see MidNite Solar continue to expand its portfolio with products focused on safety and optimization,” said Zvi Alon, chairman and CEO at Tigo Energy. “Tigo continues to invest in research and development, drive innovation, and deliver safe and reliable solutions for the solar industry. Our patents are the manifestation of this investment, and we offer reasonable and non-discriminatory licensing terms to companies in the industry.”

