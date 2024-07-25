Aviation Capital Group Announces Silver Level Airlink Sponsorship

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, announced its $25,000 sponsorship at the “Silver Level” to Airlink. Airlink is a global humanitarian nonprofit organization delivering critical aid to communities in crisis by providing free airlift and logistical solutions to vetted nonprofit partners, changing how the humanitarian community responds to disasters worldwide. Its network includes over 200 aid organizations and more than 50 commercial and charter airlines. Since its inception in 2010, Airlink has flown over 12,500 relief workers and transported nearly 17,000,000 pounds of humanitarian cargo, directly helping over 59 million people impacted by natural and man-made disasters.

“We are thrilled to announce our sponsorship of Airlink,” said Gordon Grant, Vice President and Head of ESG at ACG. “By continuing to support Airlink’s humanitarian efforts, we are investing in a brighter future for those in need and reaffirming our dedication to fostering compassion, hope, and lasting change."

“Aviation Capital Group's sponsorship underscores the importance of strong partnerships within the aviation industry. Consistent, annual support is vital for Airlink, enabling us to sustain our long-term programs and support communities in crisis, not just during sudden-onset disasters. With ACG's ongoing commitment, we can enhance our preparedness and response capabilities, ensuring we are always ready to deliver critical aid when it is needed most,” says Steven J. Smith, Airlink President & CEO.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 480 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2024, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.