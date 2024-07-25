Santa Monica to Improve Permitting Experience with Clariti System

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a unanimous vote by the City Council, Santa Monica has selected Clariti’s community development software as part of a new initiative that will benefit businesses, home renovators and property owners by providing an updated, streamlined and comprehensive online system for securing building permits.

The City Council Tuesday approved a $3.8 million, five-year contract with Clariti implementation partner, Speridian Technologies, to adopt and implement Clariti’s permitting and land use management system. The new system is expected to be fully implemented in the next 18 months.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Santa Monica in their efforts to provide a great permitting experience for the public and city staff,” said Clariti’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Jim MacLaggan. “We’re proud to welcome Santa Monica to the list of leading California cities and counties that trust Clariti like Orange County, Covina, Irvine, and Bakersfield.”

The move is a direct result of staff input and an extensive evaluation of the existing permitting system and processes. Tuesday’s council vote clears the way for the city to invest in Clariti’s up-to-date, modern and intuitive system which will guide customers through the permit application process and make the overall review and approval process more efficient for both the public and city staff.

This action furthers the city’s strategic priority of fostering Economic Growth & Cultural Vitality.

“Opening a business can be complicated, so any way we can help to make the process smoother on the city side is a huge win for everyone,” Mayor Phil Brock said. “This new system will help us attract businesses to open here and thrive for years to come.”

The new Clariti system covers permitting processes end-to-end: from application to review to issuance to fee assessment to inspections. The modern platform will enable efficiencies, enhance the applicant experience, and provide a “one-stop shop” for land management, along with the corresponding planning, licensing, permitting and enforcement functions.

The updates build upon the city’s ongoing efforts to make it easier to do business in Santa Monica, including streamlining existing permitting processes and easing zoning requirements downtown.

“We all have the same goal, which is to get projects in and out of our queue as quickly and efficiently as possible while ensuring safety, environmental and other requirements are met,” Community Development Director David Martin said. “I’m proud that we took the initiative to look at our existing practices and are now taking concrete steps to improve and innovate.”

In addition to improving customer experience, the new permitting system will:

Streamline the application submittal and permit approval processes.

Provide intuitive systems that are simpler to navigate via an online portal with a single sign-on user experience.

Reduce manual processes and improve efficiencies through use of increased automation.

Improve reporting and availability of permitting metrics, such as number and type of permits, for city staff and the general public.

Provide reports and dashboards for city staff to better monitor permit processes and status.

Improve integration with other city technology systems.

About Clariti

Clariti’s community development software helps some of the largest cities in North America deliver exceptional permitting experiences for customers and staff. Our software offers unmatched scalability for governments to shape their system to work how they need, and today helps one in three citizens in North America easily access community development services online. In 2024, Clariti was named to the GovTech 100 List for the third consecutive year. To learn more about Clariti and its solutions, visit https://www.claritisoftware.com.

About the City of Santa Monica

Santa Monica is a beachside city of 8.3 square miles on the westside of Los Angeles County. Recently named by National Geographic as one of the Top "10 Beach Cities in the World" and by TIME as one of the "Best Places to Live", Santa Monica features three miles of Pacific beaches and the Santa Monica Pier. Santa Monica’s residential population is approximately 93,000, increasing to an estimated 250,000 during the day with tourists, shoppers, and employees.