Del Taco Continues its Southeast Surge, With Record-Breaking First-Week Sales for New Market Openings

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Del Taco, the nation’s second largest Mexican quick-service restaurant by number of units, today announced continued new market sales momentum with three consecutive new store openings in Port Orange, FL, Tallahassee, FL, and Chesapeake, VA with each one setting the new company record for first week sales.

“We are incredibly proud of the success of our recent store openings, each shattering previous sales benchmarks,” said Tom Rose, Del Taco Brand President. “This is a testament to the dedication of our team and the undeniable appeal of Del Taco to passionate customers in new markets – especially along the East Coast. We are pleased to partner with Impeccable Development. As multi-unit operators, they bring both development and operational experience to the table.”

The brand continues its momentum in the Carolinas with seven new restaurant commitments announced for the Wilmington, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC markets. This follows the brand’s three-store development agreement announced earlier this year in Greensboro, NC and a previously signed commitment for the Raleigh-Durham area. The brand plans to open its first units in the Raleigh-Durham and Greensboro markets in 2025.

“Impeccable Development is excited to continue the brand’s growth in the Southeast and develop Del Taco in the Wilmington and Myrtle Beach area,” said Rob Tanner, CEO of Impeccable Development. “The opportunity to introduce a fresh, exciting brand with a loyal following was incredibly appealing. Del Taco's commitment to using high-quality, fresh ingredients truly sets them apart, and I know our community will embrace these delicious menu offerings.”

Del Taco has franchise opportunities available throughout the Southeast as well as markets across the country. If you are interested in learning how you can own your own Del Taco franchise, please visit deltacofranchise.com or email Dustin Thompson at franchising@deltaco.com.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 17 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltacofranchise.com.