Leading Rental Car Company Purchases Verint TimeFlex Bot to Reduce Contact Center Workforce Attrition

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, announced an order for the groundbreaking Verint TimeFlex Bot from a leading U.S. car rental company.

The brand purchased the TimeFlex Bot to reduce attrition among its 400 reservations agents in the contact center. The TimeFlex Bot provides unlimited schedule flexibility while improving schedule quality and automatically calculating the impact of shift changes based on forecasted volumes, capacity and performance. The bot then delivers a frictionless agent scheduling process that improves work/life balance for agents as well as reduces managerial review and approval time.

“The Verint TimeFlex Bot is a game changer from beginning to end. It integrates with any existing contact center ecosystem and can be deployed in 30 days or less,” says Verint’s David Singer, global vice president, go-to-market-strategy. “Once deployed, agents can learn how to use the bot within minutes. The TimeFlex Bot improves employee attrition and delivers AI business outcomes, now.”

Visit Verint TimeFlex Bot to learn more.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands - including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies - use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI business outcomes across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, VERINT OPEN CCAAS, THE CX AUTOMATION COMPANY, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.