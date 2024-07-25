Alpaca Extends Partnership with Citadel Securities to Unlock Japanese Investor Demand for US Stocks and Options Trading

Alpaca Extends Partnership with Citadel Securities to provide a joint offering for U.S. Stocks and Options trading (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpaca, an API-focused brokerage that operates a modern infrastructure for stocks, ETFs, and options trading and serves hundreds of financial services businesses globally, and Citadel Securities, a leading global market maker, today announced an extension of their strategic partnership in Japan to jointly leverage their expertise in brokerage infrastructure, trade execution and clearing, and recordkeeping for U.S. Stocks and Options trading. Alpaca has partnered with Citadel Securities for trade execution services since 2019, and today Alpaca’s infrastructure serves businesses from 30 different countries globally.

This initiative will provide Japanese brokers with access to world class trade execution, scalable end-user recordkeeping systems, localized system integrations, and support solutions in one stop.

Through its local Japanese subsidiary, Alpaca has served financial institutions in Japan for the past decade through its unique offerings of database technology and brokerage services and has contributed to wealth technology innovation in Japan.

Citadel Securities opened its Tokyo office in 2022 to provide dedicated coverage to Japan’s financial services industry, powered by consistent, competitive and reliable liquidity in all market conditions and leading customer service.

“We’re excited to continue building on the strong and trusted foundation we have already established in Japan,” said Yoshi Yokokawa, Co-founder and CEO, Alpaca. “This expanded partnership brings together Alpaca’s experience and infrastructure that we have nurtured in Japan with Citadel Securities’ leading global trade execution capabilities, creating a compelling value proposition for Japanese investors and institutions.”

“This partnership further demonstrates Citadel Securities commitment to Japan and improving the trading experience for Japanese investors of all size,” said Shinichiro Kato, Citadel Securities Japan Representative Director.

“Our partnership with Alpaca enables Citadel Securities to seamlessly deliver our leading execution platform to Japanese brokers, increasing access to and improving their clients’ experience trading U.S. securities,” said Joseph Mecane, Head of Execution Services at Citadel Securities.

In addition to operating as a regulated brokerage company, Alpaca is well-known in the developer community for offering APIs for developers and entrepreneurs to write trading algorithms and build Fintech applications. Alpaca’s APIs are used by tens of thousands of monthly active developers globally.

About Alpaca

Alpaca is a developer-first API brokerage that builds a modern infrastructure for Stocks, ETFs, and Options trading and serves hundreds of businesses globally. Alpaca has raised over $150m in funding and is backed by top investors in the industry globally, including Portage Ventures, Spark Capital, Tribe Capital, Social Leverage, Horizons Ventures, Unbound, SBI Group, Elefund, and Y Combinator. Securities brokerage services are provided by Alpaca Securities LLC, member DTCC/FINRA/SIPC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AlpacaDB, Inc. Technology and services are offered by AlpacaDB, Inc.

About Citadel Securities

Citadel Securities is a next-generation capital markets firm and a leading global market maker, providing institutional and retail investors with the liquidity they need to trade a broad array of equity and fixed-income products in any market condition. At Citadel Securities, the brightest minds in finance, science, and technology use powerful, advanced analytics to solve the market’s most critical challenges, turn big ideas into real-world outcomes, and accelerate their careers. For more information, visit CitadelSecurities.com.