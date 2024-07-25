Miraculous Corp Partners with Nex to Launch Miraculous™ Active Runner Game Featuring Fully Motion-Powered Gameplay

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The newly formed Miraculous Corp—the groundbreaking joint-venture between Mediawan, Europe's premier independent production powerhouse led by Pierre-Antoine Capton, and ZAG, the innovative independent animation studio renowned for crafting original tales and IPs led by Jeremy Zag that reunites all facets of the globally acclaimed Miraculous franchise—has partnered with Nex, the leading motion technology company, to develop an endless runner game for the global market for hit brand Miraculous™. Miraculous Ladybug: Paris Dash will be available later this Fall 2024 in the U.S., exclusively on the award-winning Nex Playground console.

Based on the hit animated TV Series Miraculous™ - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir and the blockbuster animated feature Miraculous™ Ladybug and Cat Noir: The Movie, Miraculous Ladybug: Paris Dash uses proprietary AI motion tracking technology developed by Nex, , allowing players to be immersed in an experience using their natural body movement. The game is suitable for ages 5 and up.

In Miraculous Ladybug: Paris Dash, kids play as both Marinette and Ladybug on a mad dash through Paris to defeat her most dangerous enemies. Players use their whole bodies to race Marinette through the boulevards and alleyways of Paris—leaping across rooftops, diving under gates and avoiding an endless stream of obstacles. If Marinette collects enough Miraculous jewels, she transforms into Ladybug with super agility powers and her favorite magic yo-yo weapon. She’ll need these to defeat increasingly tough villains like Stormy Weather and Reverser all the way up to the ultimately bad guy, Hawk Moth.

“With sophisticated design and easy set-up, Nex Playground transforms living rooms into an active digital playspace for families,” commented Miraculous Corp’s COO, Julian Jacob. “We are confident that our Miraculous fans across the globe will be delighted to stand in Ladybug’s shoes as they move their bodies and use arm gestures to save Marinette’s beloved city of Paris from evil villains.”

“Nex is thrilled to bring its active gaming technology to Miraculous,” said David Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Nex. “We’re bringing the brand to life in new ways, and Miraculous fans can now truly become their favorite superhero!”

Founded in 2017, Nex has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, received a special mention in TIME magazine’s Best Inventions, and has been awarded the prestigious Apple Design Award, as well as recognized as Parent.com’s Best Entertainment System for Families. Playground is currently available in the U.S. with more countries expected to be added this year.

The 3D-CGI-animated superhero aspirational action-comedy series Miraculous™ - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is everyone’s superhero story. Ranked by IMDB amongst the Top 10 Best Animated Shows in the last 20 years, season five of the series is available in over 120 countries across the globe, with season six currently in production. The highly anticipated superhero blockbuster Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir, The Movie launched in July 2023. With a core audience of 52% girls and 48% boys ages 6-12, and a massive fan base of young adult “Miraculers,” (ages 15-25), Miraculous has become a digital planetary craze with over 39 billion views on YouTube (authorized and user-generated content); over 250 million downloads of the official app; and over 720 million+ plays on Roblox. Over 740 million products have been sold and retail sales have surpassed US$1.5B worldwide to date. Miraculous is the winner of 40 awards including Best Animated Series in the Kids Programming category at the 2023 Kidscreen Awards.

Miraculous Corp is the groundbreaking joint-venture between Mediawan, Europe's premier independent production powerhouse led by Pierre-Antoine Capton, and ZAG, the innovative independent animation studio renowned for crafting original tales and IPs led by Jeremy Zag, that reunites all facets of the globally acclaimed Miraculous franchise. The mission of Miraculous Corp is to elevate the brand's global footprint, overseeing both creative endeavors and commercial ventures to magnify its influence on a worldwide scale. Miraculous Corp aims to deploy creations around the franchise and opening the door to a new era of iconic characters and captivating narratives. Ladybug's adventures will soon unfold new content around the world.

Nex is helping families reconnect with the joy of movement through fun, social, and interactive content that’s accessible to all ages. Its award-winning Nex Playground console, launched in December 2023, uses cutting-edge AI, mobile and vision technologies to merge digital and physical worlds, immersing players in the experience using their natural body movement. Nex Playground games range from original sports and fitness titles, to educational games and titles in collaboration with Hasbro and Sesame Workshop. Since its founding, Nex has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, TIME’s Best Inventions, Parents’ Best Entertainment System for Families, and has been awarded the prestigious Apple Design Award. Nex Playground is also kidSAFE+ COPPA certified, highlighting the company’s firm stance on privacy and safety for kids and families. To learn more, visit https://www.nex.inc or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.