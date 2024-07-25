The Mobil 1™ brand Launches Legend vs. Leaderboard Rival Event Series on Forza Motorsport Starring Professional Global Race Car Drivers

SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Mobil 1 brand, the world's leading synthetic engine oil, announced its expanded collaboration with Forza Motorsport, the best-selling and most-awarded racing video game franchise, in which gamers and race fans around the world will be able to compete against professional motorsports drivers such as racing legend Tony Stewart and recent INDY NXT winner Jamie Chadwick. Beginning July 25, 2024, gamers and motorsports fans will have the unique opportunity to compete against these drivers on Maple Valley, a United States-themed, Mobil 1-branded, in-game track. Additional professional race car drivers will be announced later this year for gamers to compete against in upcoming Legend vs. Leaderboard Rival Events.

The collaboration continues the celebration of the Mobil 1 brand’s 50th anniversary through exclusive branded content, a chance to win incredible prizes, and the opportunity to beat iconic motorsports driver’s timed laps on the 4.81km virtual course. The Forza Motorsport collaboration marks the Mobil 1 brand’s largest campaign in the video game entertainment space and celebrates both the Mobil 1 team’s 50-year legacy and its longstanding passion for racing.

Kicking off the Legend vs. Leaderboard Rival Events is racing legend Tony Stewart, an American motorsports icon. From July 25 to August 7, 2024, gamers will have the chance to try to beat Stewart’s time on the Maple Valley virtual racetrack. Fans can also look forward to exclusive content on Mobil 1 Racing social media channels – part of a Legend vs. Leaderboard Rival Events social media series – showcasing Stewart setting his time to beat while driving a classic 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302. New celebrity drivers will be featured in the content series throughout the remainder of 2024. Each month, a new legendary driver will take on the Maple Valley track, providing ongoing challenges, new prizes, and additional content for audiences to enjoy.

“We are thrilled to bring this iconic collaboration to life with Forza Motorsport to continue the celebration of the Mobil 1 brand's historic 50th anniversary,” said Laura Bustard, Global Brand Manager, on behalf of the Mobil 1 team. “This collaboration signifies our continued commitment to innovation and excellence in motorsports while also showcasing our passion for racing beyond a physical racetrack but increasingly in the virtual world. We are proud to have created a dynamic and immersive experience for gamers and race fans that allows us to celebrate our legacy, and we cannot wait to see fans share in the excitement by racing against a variety of professional motorsports drivers.”

Later this summer, the next Legends vs. Leaderboard Rivals Event series will take place and feature British racing driver Jamie Chadwick. From August 29 through September 11, 2024, gamers will have the opportunity to race against the rising motorsports star. Chadwick will be racing a 1967 Corvette as she invites the global Forza Motorsport audience to join her in-game for the chance to beat her timed lap.

Forza Motorsport, created by Turn 10 Studios and Xbox Game Studios, continues to be one of the premier racing games by giving players an opportunity to participate in racing events around a variety of both real and fictional tracks – including some of their favorite tracks – available in-game. As the Mobil 1 brand continues to grow within the gaming space and curate incredible experiences for driving enthusiasts, the Forza Motorsport relationship serves as a key milestone to reach new audiences and provide unique virtual automotive experiences – all while sharing its love of driving at a global level.

The Legends vs. Leaderboard Rival Events will kick off on July 25 and run through December 11, 2024 with five different events for gamers and race fans to participate in.

To stay up to date and learn more about this collaboration, visit https://promotions.mobil.com/offers/Mobil1Gaming-forza. Also, stay tuned for driver announcements and exclusive content on @Mobil1Racing on Instagram and X.

About Mobil 1

For 50 years, the Mobil 1 brand has been trusted by drivers to help keep their engines running longer. Our products combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops—so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Turn every day into an adventure with Mobil 1 products, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand. Learn more at www.mobil1.us or and follow @Mobil1Racing on Instagram and X.