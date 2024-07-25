Atlantic Coast Mortgage Elevates Efficiency with Nextwave CRM by CRMnow Tailored for Residential Mortgage Bankers and Wholesale Lenders

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CRMnow, the leading customer relationship management (CRM) system built from the ground up for the mortgage industry, announced today that Atlantic Coast Mortgage has successfully implemented Nextwave CRM as their Enterprise CRM platform for loan officers across all 30 states where it operates.

Atlantic Coast Mortgage (ACM) has been a trusted provider of home financing solutions since 2011. Known for their customer-centric approach, ACM offers a wide array of mortgage options, including conventional loans, FHA, VA, USDA loans, and specialized loan products. This extensive range ensures they meet the diverse needs of their clients, from first-time homebuyers and real estate investors to homeowners seeking refinancing.

Patrick Collins, Chief Strategy Officer at Atlantic Coast Mortgage, expressed his enthusiasm for their adoption of Nextwave CRM to enhance their customer-centric culture and CRM strategy. “Nextwave CRM was the clear choice to drive our customer-centric culture and CRM initiative. Our goal is to provide our customers with the support and personal attention they deserve and Nextwave CRM provides us with a CRM platform ready-built for our industry.”

ACM's dedication to guiding clients through the homebuying process and empowering them to achieve their homeownership goals is evident. Their commitment to exceptional customer care is underscored by over 18,000 5-star client reviews, showcasing their success in delivering a seamless, stress-free experience. This dedication extends to U.S. veterans, active-duty service members, and their families.

“This was the smoothest technology roll-out we have experienced,” says Corey Shelton, Chief Marketing Officer, Atlantic Coast Mortgage. “The Nextwave team has done an exceptional job at helping us implement the Nextwave CRM, and they’ve kept the promises they’ve made throughout each stage, which has allowed our team to over-deliver for our Sales Team and organization.”

“We are so pleased to add Atlantic Coast Mortgage to our growing family of Mortgage Bankers and Wholesale Lenders,” said Chris King, President of Nextwave CRM. “Their dedication to the needs of both customers and their sales and marketing organization make them a perfect fit for technology we offer at Nextwave CRM.”

About Atlantic Coast Mortgage

Atlantic Coast Mortgage, a Virginia limited liability company and licensed mortgage lender headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is primarily engaged in the origination of 1-4 family residential mortgage loans and construction loans. ACM was founded in 2011 and is led by a team of seasoned mortgage professionals, including the Chief Executive Officer, Timur Tunador, who is a founder of ACM and has almost 30 years of mortgage banking experience. ACM is headquartered and licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia and is also licensed in 28 other states, including the District of Columbia. Headquartered in Fairfax, VA, ACM has 22 branches located in Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

About CRMnow and Nextwave CRM

CRMnow is a leading provider of CRM application software and consulting services, enabling Residential Retail and Wholesale Bankers to sell to, market to and serve customers across all business roles and processes. CRMnow is a top business partner for Creatio Americas (its CRM engine of choice) and has over 20-years experience in providing CRM technology for Mortgage Retail, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer organizations.

Note to Editors: CRMnow and Nextwave CRM are trademarks of King Technology Group, LLC. All other product and company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification purposes only. For more information about Nextwave CRM, please visit https://www.nextwavecrm.com.