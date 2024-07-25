Redbrick Partners with Daekyo, South Korea's Largest Education Company, to Offer Coding Programs

Redbrick offers its innovative software education program to Daekyo. Redbrick's curriculum is designed to cultivate students' computational thinking skills and equip them to create 2D, 3D, and artificial intelligence software, providing a comprehensive software development education. (Graphic: Redbrick)

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redbrick, a leading provider of innovative software education services, announced a strategic partnership with Daekyo (KRX: 019680), South Korea's largest education company, to offer new coding programs.

By working together, Redbrick will seamlessly integrate its coding education curriculum into Daekyo's comprehensive suite of educational services. Daekyo, internationally recognized under its brand 'Eye Level,' is renowned for its focus on personalized learning.

Daekyo, South Korea's leading education company, officially launched Redbrick's innovative software education program on July 1. Redbrick's curriculum is designed to cultivate students' computational thinking skills and equip them to create 2D, 3D, and artificial intelligence software, providing a comprehensive software development education.

Redbrick has established itself as a leading K-12 coding education provider in Korea, offering innovative programs to prestigious institutions like the Seoul Office of Education, the Incheon Office of Education, and Samsung Multi-Campus. This partnership with Daekyo marks a significant milestone, solidifying Redbrick's excellence in educational content and its potential for global expansion.

Redbrick and Daekyo's collaborative R&D efforts have significantly optimized the coding learning user experience (UX) for Daekyo students, resulting in high satisfaction levels. Since the program's launch, user numbers have surged, signifying a very positive reception.

"This launch highlights the quality of Redbrick's educational content and lays a strong foundation for successful global expansion through collaboration with Korea's largest education company," said a Redbrick representative. "By forging partnerships with major educational franchises worldwide, we plan to expand our global presence even further."

Redbrick, through its international partnerships and innovative coding education programs, is poised to reach students worldwide and make significant strides in the global education market.