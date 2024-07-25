University of Toronto Press Partners With Canadian Science Publishing to Launch New Science Book Publishing Program

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Toronto Press (UTP), Canada’s largest university press, is thrilled to announce an innovative partnership with Canadian Science Publishing (CSP), Canada’s largest independent science publisher. Leveraging CSP's expertise in scientific publishing and UTP's extensive experience publishing landmark scholarship, this collaboration will produce a new list of science books.

This list will address critical scientific questions of our time in areas such as Arctic science and climate, biodiversity and conservation science, and ocean health and aquatic sciences. CSP has a rich history of supporting Canada’s research community with science monographs and reference books. UTP is proud to join forces with CSP to strengthen the integrity, relevance, and impact of vital knowledge and research in Canada and abroad.

“We have long admired CSP’s continued dedication to the scientific community and commitment to rigorous scientific research,” explains Antonia Pop, Vice President, Publishing Division at UTP. “Aligned in our mission to connect ideas for a better world, we are excited to publish authoritative and impactful works together that will make significant contributions to contemporary scientific discourse.”

To foster a greater understanding of some of the most pressing environmental issues of our time, the books will be available to both Canadian and global audiences.

"We are thrilled to work with UTP as an industry-leading publisher to launch an exciting new books list,” shares Elaine Stott, Chief Executive Officer at CSP. “This collaboration plays to both organizations’ strengths, helping to extend CSP and UTP’s legacies of excellence and continue our mission of advancing scientific understanding through high-quality publications."

To browse UTP’s full catalogue, visit https://utorontopress.com/.

To browse CSP’s full catalogue, visit https://cdnsciencepub.com/.

About Canadian Science Publishing

Canadian Science Publishing (CSP) is committed to enhancing the reach, rigour, and relevance of science so that people can find, trust, and use it. Established in 1929, CSP is Canada’s largest not-for-profit publisher and has grown to publish 22 international scientific journals across natural and physical sciences and engineering, including three open access journals. CSP is dedicated to enhancing the integrity, relevance, and impact of research globally, while promoting open science, diversity, and sustainability. Committed to equitable access, CSP partners with over 25 scientific societies to remove barriers and empower the global research community. For more information about CSP, please visit cdnsciencepub.com.

About The University of Toronto Press

The University of Toronto Press (UTP) is one of the largest university presses in North America, publishing landmark scholarship since 1901. Each year UTP releases over 200 new scholarly, course, and general interest books in both print and ebook format and over 60 journals. In addition, UTP manages the distribution for over 200 publishers and imprints in Canada, the US, and around the world, with warehouses in Toronto, Ontario and Buffalo, New York. UTP also runs all of the University of Toronto Bookstores across the three main campuses, serving over 95,000 students and 15,000 faculty. For more information, please visit utorontopress.com.