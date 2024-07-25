Air Lease Corporation Announces the Delivery of One Airbus A321-200neo Aircraft to Centrum Air (Uzbekistan)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced the long-term lease placement and delivery of one used Airbus A321-200neo aircraft with Centrum Air (Uzbekistan), one of the leading airlines in Uzbekistan. This aircraft is the airline’s first A321neo.

“We are very pleased with the placement of this A321neo aircraft with Centrum Air. Centrum and its sister cargo-airline, My Freighter, have been successfully serving the rapidly growing Uzbek air transport market since 2019,” said AJ Abedin, Senior Vice President of Air Lease Corporation. “With the addition of this state-of-the-art A321neo, the airline and its passengers will benefit from new destinations, operational efficiencies and a premium travel experience.”

"We are delighted to announce the addition of this Airbus A321neo to our fleet. This is a significant step in the development of our airline, which will strengthen our position in the market and offer our passengers further comfort and safety," said Centrum Air Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Abdulaziz Abdurakhmanov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Centrum Holdings

Centrum Holdings is a family of companies focused on passenger air travel and cargo transportation in Uzbekistan.

Founded in 2023, Centrum Air is among the leading airlines in Uzbekistan, offering scheduled and charter flights to Dubai, Istanbul, Tbilisi, Batumi, Sharm el Sheikh, and Issyk Kul. The airline’s fleet is composed of Airbus A320/A321 family aircraft, with the addition of A321neos beginning in the second half of 2024.

Founded in 2019, My Freighter is a leading air cargo transportation provider in Uzbekistan. With a fleet of five Boeing BCF 767-300ER aircraft, My Freighter leverages Uzbekistan’s unique geographical location to connect Asia and Europe on the “new Silk Road.” Operations currently extend from Central Asia to East Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North and South America, and Africa.