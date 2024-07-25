ExaGrid and StorIT Announce Strategic Partnership

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExaGrid®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that is has begun a new strategic partnership with StorIT Distribution, the leading Value-Added Distributor in the Middle East and North Africa for Enterprise IT Products and Solutions.

" We firmly believe this relationship with ExaGrid will open a large market opportunity for our partners to address pain points of organizations around the modern era data backup & recovery needs in the region," said Mr. Subi Antony, Senior Director at StorIT Distribution.

StorIT in partnership with ExaGrid will help organizations to have a comprehensively secure data backup that enables fast ransomware recovery, through its Tiered Backup Storage solution. Together, we are committed to equipping organizations with cutting-edge technologies that safeguard their critical data assets against evolving cyber threats.

“ ExaGrid is pleased to partner with StorIT, further expanding the availability of ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage in the Middle East. We look forward to working with StorIT and its network of partners to offer organizations in the region our unique solution that solves all the challenges of backup storage and offers fast performance, comprehensive security, ransomware recovery, a scale-out architecture, and industry-leading support, all at a low cost up front and over time,” said Andy Walsky, Vice President of EMEA & APAC Sales at ExaGrid.

About StorIT:

StorIT is a leading Value-Added Distributor specializing in Enterprise IT products and solutions across the Middle East and North Africa region. With over more than two decades of experience, we provide tailored solutions in Data Availability & Data Management, Hyperautomation & AI, Network Automation & Network Resilience Solutions, Application Detection and Response Solutions. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and with strategic local offices in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, we serve the diverse needs of SMEs and large enterprises through our expansive reseller channel network in the MENA region. Our core competencies include advanced technology skills, in-depth industry knowledge, and comprehensive market experience. Additionally, we offer pre-sales consultancy, project assessment, solution planning and design, technical implementation, and deployment services to our clients. Visit www.storit.ae for more information or email info@storit.ae.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

