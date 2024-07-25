Paysafe Partners with Alchemy Pay to Expand Its Customers’ Payment Options

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a global payments platform, today announced a new partnership with Alchemy Pay, a leading fiat-crypto payment solution provider. In the deal’s first phase, Alchemy Pay has integrated with Paysafe to strengthen its solution for crypto exchanges, Web3 companies and other crypto business partners, by providing their customers with a broad range of payment methods, including Paysafe’s Skrill and NETELLER digital wallets.

Through a single integration with Paysafe, Alchemy Pay has added Skrill, NETELLER and multiple third-party local payment methods (LPMs) as payment methods for its Fiat On-ramp solution.

Users of Skrill or NETELLER across 130 countries1 can now easily use 40+ fiat currencies to purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies through Alchemy Pay’s Fiat On-ramp product. In addition to offering Paysafe’s own digital wallets, Alchemy Pay is also using Paysafe’s open banking solution in the UK and 15 European countries to allow their partners’ customers to purchase crypto using payments direct from their bank accounts.

Alchemy Pay’s Fiat On-ramp product will offer even more options to purchase crypto with the addition of LPMs that have high brand recognition in specific markets, including across Europe. These LPMs combined with Skrill and NETELLER, whose total user-base totals millions globally, expands Alchemy Pay’s payment solution, giving its crypto partners and their customers more payment choices while reducing abandoned transactions and other payment friction.

Later this year, the second phase of the partnership is expected to be rolled-out, with Alchemy Pay integrating more Paysafe payment options in other markets, including Latin America.

“We’re delighted to partner with Alchemy Pay, which like Paysafe has a global footprint,” said Micah Kershner, SVP of Crypto & Digital Assets at Paysafe. “The Skrill and NETELLER wallets’ large user-base and popularity among crypto holders along with integration of local payment methods will power Alchemy Pay’s Fiat On-ramp with more payment options. We’re confident this partnership will enhance the payment experience for crypto exchanges and Web3 companies served by Alchemy Pay, driving their future growth.”

"At Alchemy Pay, we believe easy fiat-crypto onboarding is key to unlocking the true potential of crypto,” commented Robert McCracken, Ecosystem Lead at Alchemy Pay. “Partnering with Paysafe streamlines this process for our users and opens the door to a wider audience, particularly in European countries. Looking ahead, we're excited to leverage Paysafe's expertise to expand into other promising markets like Latin America, bringing the benefits of crypto to an even larger global community."

____________________________ 1 The partnership does not currently extend to the United States (US).

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 25 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of $140 billion in 2023, and approximately 3,200 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

For further information about Paysafe, please contact:

The Paysafe Press Office via PR@Paysafe.com

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off Ramp, Crypto Card, Web3 Digital Bank, NFT Checkout, and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. The Web3 Digital Bank offers an innovative solution, allowing Web3 enterprises to open multi-fiat accounts and facilitating instant conversion between fiat and cryptocurrencies. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

