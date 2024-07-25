Immunis Partners with Springbok Analytics to Assess Clinical Efficacy of IMMUNA in Reversing Sarcopenia

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech developing groundbreaking secretome therapeutics for age and disease-related immune dysfunction, announced today its partnership with Springbok Analytics, a life sciences muscle analytics company. Springbok is building a new standard in muscle health with its MRI-based AI muscle analysis technology that is used widely throughout elite sports, human performance and life sciences. Immunis is using Springbok’s technology to evaluate the efficacy of its investigational secretome therapeutic, IMMUNA, in restoring muscle growth and function in a sarcopenic Phase 1/2a clinical trial population.

Sarcopenia, a condition characterized by age-related muscle loss, is a major driver of disability in elderly adults. Muscle atrophy is a leading contributor to falls, fractures, hospitalization, and comorbidities, accounting for more than $40 billion in annual health care costs in the United States alone. Sarcopenia is an inevitable symptom of aging, and yet there are no pharmaceutical interventions to prevent or address the issue.

Immunis has developed a novel therapy using human cell-derived secretions with hundreds of natural factors to potentially treat complex, age-related diseases like sarcopenia. In published pre-clinical analyses, Immunis’ novel secretome (IMMUNA) was shown to enhance muscle regeneration, improve muscle strength, increase metabolism, and reduce fat. Immunis is nearing the completion of its Phase 1/2a clinical trial, which tests the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of IMMUNA in reversing muscle atrophy in an aged population with knee osteoarthritis.

“Springbok is essential to our analytical pipeline as we process and critically assess the clinical trial data we are gathering in our efforts to reverse various aspects of aging,” said Erin Curry, Director of Medical Affairs at Immunis. “Springbok greatly enhances the accuracy and acuity of our outcomes, allowing us to more clearly understand how muscle and the body changes with IMMUNA over time.”

Springbok has developed the first commercialized technology to accurately quantify individual muscles from a rapid MRI. Its analysis will provide precision insights into the muscle health and overall muscle development of Immunis’ clinical trial participants, and specifically how IMMUNA is altering tissue architecture and function. “We are relying on Springbok to better understand the biological efficacy of our potentially groundbreaking secretome therapy,” says Dr. Karissa Muñoz, Sr. Scientific Communications Manager at Immunis. “Springbok allows us to get more coverage and resolution from each MRI scan, as well as shorter imaging table times for trial participants, enhancing their overall experience.”

Springbok’s lower extremity (LE) scan takes under 10 minutes of imaging time, and its full body scan can be done in less than 40 minutes. Its flexible imaging protocol has been implemented at hundreds of imaging centers around the world and is compatible across all major scanner platforms. “This work with Immunis shows yet another use case for our powerful core technology – personalized muscle analysis from a rapid MRI,” said Scott Magargee, Springbok CEO and Co-Founder. “We continue to improve the efficacy of muscle-related clinical trials with our automated, objective, precise and scalable analysis.”

The potential applications of IMMUNA as a therapy are vast and promising. IMMUNA stands on the precipice of offering a transformative solution for extending healthspan, improving quality of life, and addressing the unmet needs of millions affected by muscle atrophy.

About Immunis Inc.

Immunis is a private biotechnology company developing a novel immunomodulatory secretome product for the various manifestations of age and disease-related immune decline. The investigational product line leverages Immunis’ leading-edge capabilities in secretome technology to deliver a product of all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural relative physiological concentrations.

For additional information about Immunis’ Phase 1/2a clinical trial please visit: https://immunisbiomedical.com/clinical-trials/

About Springbok Analytics

Springbok is a life sciences muscle analytics company that drives better health and performance outcomes.

Its technology analyzes MRI data and creates personalized 3D visualizations of muscle health, enhancing the assessment, treatment monitoring, research and diagnostic value of advanced imaging. Springbok's rapid imaging sequence and AI-based analysis reveals a complete view of musculoskeletal health, precisely quantified individual muscle volume and quality, fat infiltration, left-right asymmetries, as well as scar tissue, edema, and tendon morphology.

To learn more about how Springbok is creating a better view of health, please visit: www.springbokanalytics.com