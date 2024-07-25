Pega Achieves In Process Status for FedRAMP’s Highest Security Level for Cloud Services

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform, today announced its latest milestone in advancing its federal agency capabilities by achieving FedRAMP® High Ready compliance and In Process status with the Department of Veterans Affairs for its Pega Cloud® for Government solution.

With data breaches and malicious hacking on the rise, the federal government requires its cloud providers to uphold strict security standards to protect the data held by its agencies. The FedRAMP program provides a standardized approach to assessing the security capabilities of cloud services used by federal agencies. These controls are a subset of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP 800-53 controls that are tailored and augmented to address the unique risks associated with cloud computing environments and the sensitive nature of high-impact federal data.

FedRAMP High, FedRAMP’s most rigorous standard, assesses IT solutions across hundreds of security controls rooted in NIST for security and risk management vulnerabilities. This designation represents a significant commitment to delivering secure, efficient, and compliant solutions tailored to the needs of federal agencies. Pega’s pursuit of FedRAMP High underscores its dedication to meeting the unique requirements and challenges faced by federal agencies and providing them with the confidence to securely embrace digital transformation initiatives.

Pega Cloud for Government is a fully managed cloud offering that provides the tools, environments, and operational support that empower government agencies to develop applications optimized for government workloads. It connects data and systems across operational silos, helping streamline organizational complexity while improving operational efficiency. The solution offers government agencies the flexibility to scale to meet new requirements while maintaining compliance with critical government standards. Powered by AWS GovCloud, Pega Cloud for Government can run highly sensitive government workloads with the hardened security and production-grade capabilities that government agencies require.

Pega currently works with some of the largest government agencies in the world to help them achieve their modernization goals and transform their digital experiences. For more information, visit www.pega.com/industries/government.

Learn more at Government Empowered 2024, the company’s annual government conference on October 16 in Washington, DC, and hear success stories from government clients around the world. For more information, visit https://www.pega.com/GovEmpowered.

“ Pega has long been trusted by U.S. federal and state governments to leverage our technology as part of their most significant IT projects,” said Jen Pratt, General Manager, US government, Pega. “ Our FedRAMP High designation further assures these agencies that their digital transformation projects comply with the government’s highest standards for security and risk assessment regulations.”

