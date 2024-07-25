Aya Healthcare Introduces LotusOne, a Complete Technology Platform to Manage External Labor and Optimize Employed Talent

Aya Healthcare, the largest healthcare talent software and staffing company in the U.S., releases LotusOne, a complete workforce optimization platform with the broadest and deepest set of applications for healthcare organizations to effectively manage external labor and plan, source and deploy internal talent.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aya Healthcare, the largest healthcare talent software and staffing company in the U.S., releases LotusOne, a complete workforce optimization platform with the broadest and deepest set of applications for healthcare organizations to effectively manage external labor and plan, source and deploy internal talent. LotusOne delivers healthcare leaders unprecedented control and insights over their staffing processes and workforce.

LotusOne goes beyond a traditional Vendor Management System (VMS), offering advanced capabilities and unmatched functionality enabled by AI and machine learning. The platform leverages extensive datasets and proprietary algorithms to forecast future staffing needs while also defining optimal staffing schedules. Real-time market insights and reporting deliver unparalleled data to inform decision-making. The platform also includes float pool management with the ability to engage internal and external labor, plus the unique capability to manage multiple per diem agencies and activate their clinicians—all through market leading mobile technology.

To learn more about LotusOne and its unmatched features and functionality, visit www.LotusOne.com.

About Aya Healthcare:

Aya Healthcare is the largest healthcare talent software and staffing company in the United States. Aya operates the world’s largest digital staffing platform delivering every component of healthcare-focused labor services, including travel nursing and allied health, per diem, permanent staff hiring, interim leadership, locum tenens and non-clinical professionals. Aya’s AI-enabled software solutions, which include vendor management, float pool technology, provider solutions and predictive analytics, combined with its digital talent marketplaces, provide hospital systems greater efficiencies, superior operating results and reduced labor costs. While technology drives efficiency and scale, Aya’s 4,500+ global employees power the company to deliver unparalleled accountability and exceptional experiences for clients and clinicians. Aya’s company culture is rooted in giving back and supports organizations around food security, education, healthcare, safe shelter and equity. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.