You.com Announces Strategic Collaboration With Moesif to Drive Productivity and Power Usage-Based Billing

You.com and Moesif announce a strategic collaboration. Moesif employees will use you.com’s AI Assistants to drive productivity through fast and accurate research and analysis, complex problem-solving, content creation, and more. You.com will use Moesif to monetize its AI APIs through usage-based billing and understand product usage. (Graphic: Business Wire)

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--You.com, the AI-powered productivity engine, today announced a new strategic collaboration with Moesif, a leading provider of monetization and usage-based billing for AI and API products.

Under this collaboration, Moesif employees will use you.com’s AI Assistants to drive productivity through fast and accurate research and analysis, complex problem-solving, content creation, and more. You.com will use Moesif to monetize its AI APIs through usage-based billing and understand product usage.

"Moesif was invaluable in the launch of our API offerings. Moesif handled key aspects of monetization, including implementation of usage-based pricing and opportunity alerting,” said Bryan McCann, you.com CTO.

“By deploying you.com’s AI assistant capabilities into our workflow, we've already seen a productivity boost in all areas of our business, from improving our ability to serve clients effectively, to optimizing sales and marketing efforts,” said Derric Gilling, CEO at Moesif.

You.com is an AI-powered productivity engine that offers access to the latest and most powerful LLMs, enhanced with multiple AI innovations, including live web access for unparalleled accuracy. You.com also features a range of powerful proprietary AI assistants and the ability to create customized AI assistants on top of any AI model for any task. With you.com, knowledge workers can save hours conducting research, creating content, solving complex problems, and more.

For its API, you.com was able to leverage Moesif for credit based Pay-as-You-Go (PAYG) billing which helps align pricing of you.com’s API to customer value. In addition, you.com was able to get dashboards and reports out-of-the-box on API usage with Moesif.

About you.com

You.com is an AI productivity engine for you, your team, and your business. You.com AI Assistants maximize the effectiveness of knowledge workers through fast and accurate research and analysis, complex problem-solving, content creation, and more. The company’s suite of APIs and end-to-end solutions drive revenue for businesses by enhancing their products and services. Founded by leading AI research scientists Richard Socher and Bryan McCann, you.com's investors include Marc Benioff’s Time Ventures, Salesforce, Radical Ventures, Day One Ventures, Breyer Capital, and Norwest Venture Partners.

About Moesif

Moesif is a cloud-based solution for API monetization and customer observability, empowering businesses to monetize their APIs and AI applications with ease. Moesif's platform offers powerful usage-based billing capabilities and robust reporting into API usage. Moesif customers include fast-growing startups like You.com and Flowcode as well as large enterprises like UPS and Sinch. Moesif is backed by Craft Ventures, Merus Capital, Heavybit, and Fresco.