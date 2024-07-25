Frontier Becomes First Company in North America to Demonstrate 100G Broadband Network Speeds

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening: Frontier, in partnership with Nokia, is the first company in North America to successfully trial record-breaking broadband speeds of 100G, 50G, 25G, and 10G Passive Optical Networks (PON) technologies simultaneously, all on our existing network.

Why it matters: This trial demonstrates that as new technologies become available, we can easily adapt and use fiber that was built decades ago and fiber that will be in the ground decades from now to meet the increasing demand for ultra-fast connectivity.

How it works: Today, our network supports 10G and 25G fiber speeds to homes and businesses. Nokia’s Lightspan MF Fiber PON platform enables us to deliver unprecedented speeds well into the future enabled by 100G PON. When combined with our unique quad band coexistence technology, we have the ability to deliver multiple broadband speeds on a signal strand of fiber, at scale across our entire network.

More simply? We can easily upgrade our network and use our existing fiber to deliver the blazing fast speeds our customers want and need today, tomorrow, and for decades to come.

Handy quote: “We are proud to partner with Nokia to lead the industry in successfully trialing ultra-fast speeds enabled by 100G PON technology. As demand for faster broadband continues to grow, we have demonstrated our ability to achieve these speeds using our existing fiber network,” said Veronica Bloodworth, EVP, Chief Network Officer at Frontier. “This trial reinforces our commitment to operational excellence and features the advanced technology created by our Fiber Innovation Labs team, who are always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for our network and our customers."

Nokia quote: “This trial is a game-changer for operators seeking new ways to meet evolving business needs without major network upgrades,” said Sandy Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia. “Our fiber technology, combined with Frontier’s unique coexistence solution, opens the door to a full range of PON technologies available on the same platform and fiber. This includes 10/25G PON today and 50/100G PON moving forward. This means operators can select the right mix of technologies based on their needs and business case.”

About Frontier

Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.