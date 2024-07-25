Spectralink and Sonitor Partner to Empower Hospital Safety with Powerful RTLS Solution

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonitor®, a leading global provider of accurate real-time location systems (RTLS), and Spectralink®, the industry leader in enterprise mobile solutions, are excited to announce their strategic partnership and validated integration of Sonitor MDuress™ with Spectralink Versity® 95 and Spectralink Versity® 97 smartphones. This powerful solution enhances the safety and security of hospital staff, addressing critical challenges faced in healthcare environments.

Healthcare professionals face a constant threat – they're five times more likely to experience violence than any other industry. Fast-paced healthcare environments also inherently pose risks, with slips, falls, and accidents potentially incapacitating staff and leaving hospitals vulnerable legally. This stressful environment contributes to high burnout rates, leading 44% of hospitals to prioritize staff safety, according to a recent VDC 2023 Buyer Behavior Survey.

Spectralink and Sonitor are committed to fostering a safer work environment where staff can immediately receive emergency help. Sonitor's MDuress transforms Spectralink Versity 95 and Spectralink Versity 97 smartphones into high-accuracy location tags using Ultrasound, BLE, or Wi-Fi, ensuring rapid response to emergencies even outside the hospital. Upon duress activation, real-time alerts with staff location data are transmitted to designated personnel for urgent response.

“ We are excited to launch our new SonitorMOBILE™ based solution, MDuress, with Spectralink. This important innovation will keep staff safe while improving workflows and communication with patients. We appreciate the visionary partnership we enjoy with Spectralink and our shared customers,” says Matt Crane, Chief Commercial Officer, North America, Chief Executive Officer, Sonitor Technologies, Inc.

Spectralink and Sonitor's collaboration empowers hospitals to approach staff safety proactively. The solution enables a rapid and targeted response from security, supervisors, or colleagues, directly addressing the emergency, improving outcomes, and reducing staff anxiety. This fosters a safer work environment and demonstrates a hospital's commitment to staff well-being, potentially mitigating legal risks.

“ Spectralink understands the critical need to ensure staff safety in hospitals," said Doug Werking, Chief Executive Officer, Spectralink. " Our partnership with Sonitor marks the next step in mobile solutions enabling significant improvements in healthcare worker safety. This powerful combination empowers healthcare workers with immediate help and provides healthcare organizations with a powerful tool to address a critical priority - a safer work environment."

Where to See a Demonstration

Spectralink and Sonitor will demonstrate their advanced RTLS solution at the Oracle Real-Time Health System Forum in Kansas City, MO, from July 30 to August 1, 2024.

