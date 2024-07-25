TurningPoint Energy and Nexamp Announce Partnership on 9 MW of Community Solar Projects in Delaware

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurningPoint Energy (TPE) and Nexamp today announced their latest collaboration to expand access to clean energy with nine megawatts (9MW) across two community solar projects in Delaware’s New Castle and Sussex counties. Scheduled for completion in 2025, the community solar portfolio is a demonstration of TPE’s commitment to invest over $100MM in the Delaware community solar market.

TPE developed the projects under Delaware’s community solar program and Nexamp will build, own and operate the projects for the long term under its industry-leading community solar program. The program provides all Delmarva Power customers in Delaware the opportunity to receive discounts on their electric bills, and each project will reserve 15% of its capacity for low-income customers.

The portfolio will also meaningfully contribute to Delaware’s goal to reduce statewide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2050. Combined, the two projects will generate 14,490,000 kWh annually—the equivalent of taking 2,409 gas-powered cars off the road.

“We are thrilled to see this second portfolio of projects built in Delaware with a trusted partner such as Nexamp,” said Salar Naini, president of TurningPoint Energy. “These projects are part of a larger portfolio we have been developing in the First State to support its renewable energy goals and expand access to the benefits of solar.”

Delaware Senator Stephanie Hansen, Chair of the Senate Environment, Energy and Transportation Committee, commented, “I’m heartened to see continued progress on developing Delaware’s solar energy landscape, making it more accessible and affordable to a greater number of consumers. Solar energy is an important part of Delaware's energy future and I am proud to serve alongside so many fellow legislators who share a commitment to expanding our renewable energy economy in Delaware and taking meaningful steps to combat climate change.”

Over 1,080 residential Delmarva Power Delaware customers will be able to subscribe to the projects, tapping into 15% savings on their electric bills through Nexamp’s community solar program, which boasts no sign-up fees, long-term commitment, or equipment to install.

“Nexamp and TurningPoint Energy have collaborated on several pioneering projects over the years and developed a strong relationship rooted in our shared commitment to thoughtful development practices in expanding access to affordable, reliable clean energy for local communities,” said John Murphy, Chief Strategy Officer at Nexamp. “We’re proud to partner with TPE once again to expand access to Nexamp’s industry-leading community solar offering for residents and businesses across Delaware.”

The projects will create construction and ongoing operational jobs along with collaboration and investment into local Delaware businesses on legal, permitting, engineering, construction, and related activities to support these developments.

In addition, both New Castle and Sussex counties will benefit from TPE’s longstanding commitment to charitable investment in the communities where the company develops projects. For each project, TPE has designated $20,000 in planned donations to local community organizations. Nexamp has committed to donate $10,000 per project, for a total of $60,000 in community investment donations across the two counties.

