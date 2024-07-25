Modivcare Expands Partnership with BayCare to Enhance Community Health Initiatives

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modivcare Inc. (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a healthcare services company integrating technology into personalized care experiences, focused on improving health outcomes, announces the expansion of its relationship with BayCare Health System. As a leading community-based health system in West Central Florida, BayCare is committed to meeting the wide-ranging health needs in every community it serves and is leveraging Higi, a Modivcare service, in those efforts.

This collaboration strengthens BayCares’ commitment to addressing diverse health needs across its communities, through Modivcare’s Higi’s free, self-service screening, education, health engagement and care navigation tools. Through these stations, community members can quickly understand their risk for common chronic illnesses, choose to participate in educational programs to help them to address their risks and opt-in to BayCare-developed programming, including a social determinants of health (SDoH)-focused program that connects community members with relevant low-cost or free resources through BayCare’s partnership with All4HealthFL.

“Modivcare’s Higi service simplifies access to care, equipping underserved communities with the knowledge and support for both immediate and long-term health needs,” says L. Heath Sampson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Modivcare. “We’re proud to enhance our partnership with great providers such as BayCare, offering our tools to empower their local community outreach efforts.”

Modivcare through its providers provides a simple yet powerful tool to enable community access to care, helping underserved communities better understand their own health as well as the resources available to them for support – both to address their immediate and long-term care needs through BayCare, as well as the social and environmental factors that happen outside the four walls of a hospital, including access to food, shelter and transportation.

In addition to SDoH-driven programming, BayCare has introduced complementary offerings focused on cardiovascular health, aligning with its mission to improve community wellness. This initiative spans Modivcare’s network in West Central Florida, enhancing access to personalized care navigation.

“Together, we aim to empower Tampa Bay residents with the tools and support they need to lead healthier lives,” added Sampson.

