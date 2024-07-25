Imprint and Brooks Brothers Unveil New Brooks Brothers World Mastercard® to Accelerate Rewards and Customer Loyalty

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imprint, the leading provider of modern co-branded credit cards, and Brooks Brothers, America’s oldest and most trusted retailer, today announced the new Brooks Brothers World Mastercard®. Brooks Brothers World Mastercard® cardholders will earn points on purchases at Brooks Brothers, as well as on everyday categories such as gas, groceries, and dining.

Powered by Imprint’s cutting-edge technology, the upgraded Brooks Brothers World Mastercard® will offer an improved customer experience with accelerated rewards, driving increased customer engagement and revenue streams. This partnership represents Imprint’s first portfolio conversion, one of the largest and fastest to be undertaken by a fintech company to date, completed in just six months. The news also marks the company’s expansion into working with fashion brands and reflects its continued ability to seamlessly deliver financial products at scale for customers across industries.

"At Brooks Brothers, we are committed to providing our customers with exceptional quality, service, and value," said Ken Ohashi, President & CEO of Brooks Brothers. "Partnering with Imprint and using its advanced technology for the new Brooks Brothers World Mastercard® is essential in making our customer experience more rewarding, engaging, and empowering. We’re looking forward to rolling this out to our customers and providing them with the high-quality experience they’ve come to expect from us at Brooks Brothers."

“Customer loyalty is top-of-mind for many brands today as customer acquisition costs rise, inflation makes consumers more price-sensitive, and established brands face increased competition from technology-native companies,” said Imprint CEO Daragh Murphy. “We are proud to collaborate with Brooks Brothers to create a seamless, personalized experience that is reflective of such a beloved and long-standing brand.”

To learn more about the Brooks Brothers World Mastercard® and its exclusive benefits, please visit www.BrooksBrothersCreditCard.com.

About Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers is a legendary global lifestyle brand that has shaped American style through fashion innovation, fine quality, exceptional service and value. Since its founding in 1818, the brand’s offerings have grown to more than 30 categories, including tailored clothing, sportswear, outerwear, shoes, accessories, fragrance and a home collection. Brooks Brothers also continues to introduce modern interpretations of iconic product staples including seersucker, madras, argyle, the non-iron shirt and the original polo button-down collar. The brand is available in 500 freestanding stores, shop-in-shops and outlets in 45 countries worldwide. More information about Brooks Brothers can be found at www.BrooksBrothers.com.

About Imprint

Imprint is a technology company that partners with great global brands to design, launch, and manage co-branded credit card programs to significantly increase customer loyalty. Imprint's digital cardholder experience and purposefully designed technology stack deliver bespoke programs and customized rewards for each brand. Imprint tailors the level of program integration to each brand's needs, and can launch programs in as little as 3 months. Founded in 2020, Imprint is the modern, stable alternative to legacy banks. For more information about Imprint, visit www.imprint.co.

Brooks Brothers World Mastercard® credit card accounts are issued by First Electronic Bank, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.