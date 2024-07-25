Elemental Machines and Qualer Partner for Equipment Usage Data Integration

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elemental Machines, a leader in smart lab and manufacturing connectivity solutions, is thrilled to announce the integration of its advanced equipment and asset usage data with Qualer’s Asset Control™ cloud-based computerized maintenance management system (CMMS). This collaboration marks a significant advancement in how life sciences organizations monitor and manage their equipment, combining real-time usage data with Qualer’s robust asset management platform.

“We’re excited to integrate our real-time usage data with Qualer’s CMMS platform,” said Sridhar Iyengar, Founder and Chief Strategy & Technology Officer of Elemental Machines. “This partnership will enable labs and manufacturing facilities to achieve new levels of operational efficiency and predictive maintenance.”

By integrating Elemental Machines’ utilization sensor data with Qualer, this collaboration provides a groundbreaking approach to equipment management. The new integration enables Qualer to automatically track and trigger service events based on asset usage metrics such as run time, idle time, and peak utilization. Additionally, the increased asset information enables improved asset purchase, service spend, and deployment decision making. Merging the data from Elemental Machines and Qualer in a single system reduces the burden of using multiple systems to manage assets.

This synergy between Elemental Machines’ advanced sensor technology and Qualer’s Asset Control™ CMMS platform provides a more comprehensive picture of every asset. Customers using Qualer and Elemental Machines can track and easily manage the operational conditions and alerts for their equipment along with managing service calls and vendors.

“Integrating Elemental Machines’ usage data with our CMMS platform marks a transformative step in equipment management,” said Michael Morozov, CTO at Qualer. “This partnership brings a new level of precision and efficiency to our users, helping them maintain optimal equipment performance.”

“Elemental Machines is committed to driving innovation in lab and manufacturing operations,” added Iyengar. “Our collaboration with Qualer exemplifies our shared dedication to providing advanced, data-driven solutions for the life sciences industry.”

For more information about this innovative integration, join the upcoming LinkedIn Live event.

About Elemental Machines

Elemental Machines’ Intelligent Operations Platform leverages the best of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and custom hardware/software solutions, delivering actionable insights to operators in life sciences, biopharma labs, biobanks, analytical labs, and manufacturing facilities. By connecting the physical and digital worlds, the platform simplifies, optimizes, and augments operations. Leaders in science, facilities, and technology trust Elemental Machines’ ecosystem for insights that accelerate innovation, predict outcomes, and shift from reactive to proactive management. With scalable solutions from incubator to enterprise, custom integrations to fit each operation’s unique needs, and a wide ecosystem of partnerships, Elemental Machines ensures operational excellence and the future-proofing of lab and manufacturing processes.

About Qualer

Qualer, based in San Diego, CA, offers dynamic computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) and calibration management solutions with one goal in mind; absolving companies of manual asset management within the regulated organization. Qualer’s suite of secure, affordable, cloud-based platforms allow users to monitor and manage their critical assets from anywhere in the world with a simple internet connection. Customizable reporting, workflows and integrations help modern laboratories of any size drive efficiency through digitization, gain powerful insights, and centralize documentation to ensure a state of real-time audit readiness. For more information, visit www.Qualer.com.