Weis Markets Selects SymphonyAI CINDE AI for Deep AI-Based Customer Analytics to Deliver Category Management Excellence

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative enterprise AI SaaS products, today announced Mid-Atlantic food retailer Weis Markets has selected CINDE AI to develop prescriptive insights that uncover opportunities and actions to engage customers and accelerate growth.

Weis Markets has partnered with SymphonyAI since 2018. When the project is complete, the Weis Markets category management team will have an integrated, category-wide view with AI-based insights. Using CINDE AI, category managers can discern customer behaviors and interpret the drivers of performance company-wide down to specific stores, while also providing insights into opportunities for growing customer loyalty.

In addition, CINDE AI’s granular, data-driven analytics will enable more strategic collaboration with Weis’ CPG suppliers to make informed, AI-based decisions to optimize category performance.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with SymphonyAI,” said Bob Gleeson, Weis Markets Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing. “We expect CINDE AI to offer our category management teams a single information source based on shopper insights that will help them offer customers the selection and value they want while meeting our business goals.”

"At SymphonyAI, we are proud to lead the charge in transformative predictive and generative AI solutions, and the selection of CINDE AI by Weis showcases our commitment to delivering AI-driven prescriptive insights to enhance shopper engagement, drive sales, and achieve Weis’ business objectives,” said Manish Choudhary, president of the SymphonyAI retail-CPG division. “Our continuous innovation in AI is reshaping the landscape of enterprise SaaS, ensuring our clients stay at the forefront of technological advancements."

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912 and currently employing approximately 23,000 associates, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. Weis has a longstanding history with its community and with local growers with a mission to deliver an exceptional shopping experience by offering the best service, value, quality, and freshest products while being good stewards of the environment and giving back to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is a leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. A 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Business Transformation – AI Innovation, SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.