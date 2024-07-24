ServiceNow to Make Strategic Growth Investment in Leading Telecommunications Services Partner Prodapt

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & CHENNAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced its decision to make a strategic investment in Prodapt, a leading provider of digital and network services for the telecom and technology industries. As the first ServiceNow Ecosystem Ventures investment targeting the telco industry segment, Prodapt will promote the Now Platform to expand business transformation and leverage the learnings across clients through the development of new Telecom & Technology industry-specific, AI-enabled solutions, enhanced industry and domain specific go-to-market capabilities, and increased skilling of certified ServiceNow experts.

As enterprises around the world seek game changing pathways to increase growth and productivity, they are also looking to eliminate tech debt, consolidate system sprawl, and capitalize on the considerable opportunity with GenAI, especially in the telco industry. According to IDC, 73% of global telecom service providers identified AI investments as their top transformation priority as they move away from legacy systems to automated platforms.1 Prodapt’s deep industry and functional domain expertise – along with ServiceNow’s single architecture, single data model, AI-first platform – will help accelerate the development and adoption of compelling AI solutions for clients through a new ServiceNow AI Center of Excellence, beginning with a primary go-to-market focus in the U.S. and European markets.

“Prodapt’s stellar reputation in the telco space and their proficiency with ServiceNow are a winning combination for customers seeking to accelerate their business transformation journeys,” said David Parsons, senior vice president of Ecosystem Ventures at ServiceNow. “Given the tremendous demand for ServiceNow expertise in various industry segments, our Ecosystem Ventures investments align to our corporate RiseUp objectives, enabling us to accelerate partners’ capability development to help get customers to value, faster. Our partnership with Prodapt does just that, by bringing the transformative power of AI to companies seeking competitive differentiation and advantage in today’s evolving market.”

“This investment is a strong testimony to Prodapt’s deep commitment to modernizing the Telecom Industry’s process and technology stack with an AI-first playbook and a strong focus on leading the Telco to TechCo transformation journey,” said Manish Vyas, Executive Director & Board Member, Prodapt. “By combining Prodapt's deep domain expertise and accelerators with ServiceNow's leading AI platform, we will co-create & deliver innovative AI-led next-generation customer experiences and operational efficiencies.”

To meet its goal of ensuring that more than 85% of its ServiceNow deployments have Now-certified experts and resources to drive greater customer value and success, Prodapt aims to increase its number of certified ServiceNow professionals by 400% in the next four years, to more than 1,500 full-time employees globally. Prodapt will embed Rise Up with ServiceNow’s curriculum within Prodapt University, the company’s initiative to create a world-leading training and deployment program for technical hires, giving graduates deep ServiceNow skillsets as well as telco and technology expertise.

As an established ServiceNow partner since 2022, Prodapt has already combined its industry offerings with the Now Platform to launch integrations including the TechCo Toolkit, which helps Communications Service Providers (CSPs) accelerate service activation, automate manual work, and use AI capabilities for business operations. The toolkit is now available in the ServiceNow Store.

ServiceNow Ecosystem Ventures is investing in Prodapt in support of the program’s goal to accelerate growth in services partners focused on targeted c-suite buyer personas, market segments and key industries. Recent investments include Plat4mation in Germany, InMorphis and ANSR in India, and Blueship/Japan Systems and AoraNow in Japan.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About Prodapt

Prodapt is the largest and fastest-growing specialized player in the Connectedness industry, recognized by Gartner as a Large, Telecom-Native, Regional IT Service Provider across North America, Europe and Latin America. With its singular focus on the domain, Prodapt has built deep expertise in the most transformative technologies that connect our world.

Prodapt is a trusted partner for enterprises across all layers of the Connectedness vertical. We design, configure, and operate solutions across their digital landscape, network infrastructure, and business operations – and craft experiences that delight their customers.

Today, our clients connect 1.1 billion people and 5.4 billion devices, and are among the largest telecom, media, and internet firms in the world. Prodapt works with Google, Amazon, Verizon, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, Claro, Lumen, Windstream, Rogers, Telus, KPN, Virgin Media, British Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Adtran, Samsung, and many more.

A “Great Place To Work® Certified™” company, Prodapt employs over 6,000 technology and domain experts in 30+ countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Prodapt is part of the 130-year-old business conglomerate The Jhaver Group, which employs over 30,000 people across 80+ locations globally.

Visit www.prodapt.com for more information. Follow us on LinkedIn.

