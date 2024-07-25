Tetra Tech Selected to Design and Test Mobile Treatment Technology for PFAS-Impacted Soils and Sediments

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Environmental Security Technology Certification Program selected the Company and its partner Texas A&M University (TAMU) to design, fabricate, and demonstrate a prototype mobile electron beam (eBeam) system for on-site treatment of soils and sediments impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Tetra Tech and TAMU will develop and test an effective mobile treatment technology to destroy PFAS in soils and sediments. eBeam is a destructive technology that generates extremely large numbers of high-energy electrons that are used to destroy chemical compounds. While eBeam technology has been used successfully to remediate various chemicals in soils, this will be the first instance of field testing the technology to destroy PFAS compounds. Research has shown eBeam technology to be up to 99 percent effective in destroying PFAS in soils.

Tetra Tech’s PFAS remediation experts will design and fabricate the prototype mobile treatment system and conduct extensive field testing of the prototype treatment system on impacted soils and sediments at candidate DoD sites. The mobile system will be tested as a model for a future, larger scale mobile system or fixed-base facility PFAS treatment system and demonstrate the scalability of the technology for widespread implementation and commercialization.

“Tetra Tech has used our Leading with Science® approach to support the U.S. Department of Defense to safely address potential chemicals of concern at its facilities and in the surrounding environment for decades,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to partner with Texas A&M University to advance the use of eBeam technology for PFAS destruction and to continue supporting the DoD in restoring the environment and protecting the safety of our service members and the health of our communities.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 28,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

