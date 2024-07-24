ROH Crosses $100 Million in Booking Value Created as Hotel Operators, Owners and Brands Tap Payments and Revenue Management Platform to Increase Profitability

ROH’s payments and revenue management platform is designed to streamline and optimize sales, payments and finance within the hospitality sector. By providing hotel asset owners and operators with advanced technology, automation and workflow tools, in addition to compliant transaction solutions, ROH empowers operating teams to unlock productivity and profitability at every property. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROH, the hospitality industry’s first payments and revenue management platform designed to help hotels increase profitability, today announced that over $100 million in booking value has run through the platform as hotel operators, owners and brands tap the integrated platform for better business outcomes. The $100 million in booking value is derived from hotels utilizing ROH across revenue streams including group bookings, meetings and events, corporate and social catering, leisure sales, small group sales and more. ROH’s proprietary software also allows hotels to decrease processing costs and increase margin overnight with its innovative payment solutions.

ROH’s payments and revenue management platform is designed to streamline and optimize sales, payments and finance within the hospitality sector. By providing hotel asset owners and operators with advanced technology, automation and workflow tools, in addition to compliant transaction solutions, ROH empowers operating teams to unlock productivity and profitability at every property.

“Global hospitality sales are a multi-trillion dollar opportunity and more revenue than ever is shifting to be run outside of the front desk with upwards of 60 percent of a hotel’s revenue being contract-driven. From group sales to leisure this massive opportunity is disjointed, opaque and broken. In an industry where efficiency and profitability are paramount, ROH is reshaping the landscape with a solution that maximizes revenue potential by coupling real-time visibility with a centralized platform for organizing contracts, deploying invoice schedules and customizing payment options,” said Jess Conroy, CEO and Founder, ROH. “Over the last year we have supported over a hundred properties as they’ve boosted their sales and finance teams day-to-day productivity, getting them back to important revenue-generating work and providing an excellent end-client experience.”

Features of ROH’s payments and revenue management platform include:

Centralized Back-Office

Multi-program access for managing client payment inflows across properties

Sales + finance collaboration across full booking lifecycle

Standardized property view to gain control over payments

AR + Accounting Management

Eliminate aging AR with real-time visibility so teams never miss a payment

Instant 1:1 reconciliation between booking payments and bank statements

Data sync with ERP to auto-post transactions to general ledger

Workflow Management

Team management

Transition/task force management

Smart to-do lists to drive efficiency of on-property teams

Data + Insights

Latest call sales forecasting for instant total booking forecasts

Eliminate at-risk payments with proactive insight into potential issues

Sales team performance tracking and industry benchmarking

Embedded Payments

Flexible, compliant payment options with a customized payment stack

Direct bill workflows with detailed reporting, payment collection and client receipts

Auto-charge capabilities to automatically eliminate missed payments

Elevated Client Experience

Custom branded mobile payment experience

One-click signatures / mult-signer capabilities

Detailed payment receipts and summaries including confirmations and automated reminders

Booking Documentation

Lifecycle contract management

Attach folios to final invoices and automatically trigger detailed receipts

Easily execute and store BEOs to properly track evolving value of every booking

“Technology adoption is one of the key ways the hospitality industry will continue to grow in the years ahead. New solutions exist for both guests and properties alike. ROH easily integrates with operator and property tech stacks, simplifying complex, multi-stakeholder processes and driving bottom-line results,” said Rhett Keller, Chief Revenue Officer, ROH. “To date we are seeing material expansion within revenue lines at each property as no other solution in the market tackles the massive global payments volume of the hospitality industry in a consolidated way.”

Today ROH is gaining momentum across innovative hotel management companies with clients including Loews Hotels & Co, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Auberge Resorts Collection, Evolution Hospitality, Highgate, Easton Porter Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts and flagship brands including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG as well as boutique independents. ROH enables these properties to effortlessly manage sales, payments and finance all in one place. For the first time, property teams have a solution for cross departmental collaboration to manage one of hospitality’s most profitable revenue streams. ROH clients experience increased sales conversion with decreased processing and personnel costs creating the flywheel for more profitable growth.

About ROH

ROH is the hospitality industry’s first payments and revenue management platform purpose-built to help hotels increase profitability. ROH drives conversions, increases revenue and provides real-time data and insights for large hospitality groups, asset owners and their brands. ROH’s leading technology, automation and workflow tools unlock productivity for hotel operators by enabling them to effortlessly manage sales, payments and finances all in one place.

Developed by industry leaders, ROH has established relationships with leading hospitality brands collectively managing over $4T in Gross Payment Volume (GPV), including Loews Hotels & Co, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Auberge Resorts Collection, Noble House Hotels & Resorts and Evolution Hospitality.

ROH is quickly becoming an indispensable partner to forward-thinking hospitality groups as they optimize sales and finance operations and is proudly backed by investors including Acrew Capital, 1Sharpe Ventures, Founders Fund, Moore Specialty Credit, Correlation Ventures, SilverCircle, Cleo Capital and GMO VenturePartners.