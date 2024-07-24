Spresso™ Ecommerce Technology to Power Boxed.com Relaunch, Bringing Innovation to Bulk Essentials Shopping

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spresso™, a trusted provider of AI-powered ecommerce solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with MSG Distributors, Inc. (“MSG”), a leading online wholesale retailer, to relaunch the iconic bulk essentials retailer Boxed. The collaboration of Spresso's innovative technology and MSG’s established fulfillment network will deliver an enhanced customer experience and drive growth for the returning Boxed.com.

"We’re thrilled to power the reintroduction of Boxed," said Jared Yaman, Spresso CEO. "Our goal is to provide the tools businesses and consumers need to discover and restock their bulk essentials. Boxed is a beloved brand, and by infusing it with our advanced technology, we aim to create the premier online destination for convenient and smart shopping."

The relaunch brings the Spresso platform full circle. As the technology division under previous Boxed ownership, Spresso was spun out with support from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock. Jared Yaman, formerly COO and co-founder of Boxed in 2013, now serves as Spresso's CEO. Today, Spresso continues to drive innovation in the ecommerce space, and the partnership with MSG leverages Spresso's upgraded technology to revitalize Boxed.com and enhance its offerings.

Spresso's comprehensive technology portfolio will transform Boxed.com in several key areas:

Streamlined Shopping: Headless API provides a simple checkout flow with flexible fulfillment options, making shopping on Boxed.com seamless and user friendly.

Comprehensive Data Modeling and Advanced Analytics : Custom data modeling enables actionable insights and an improved experience for customers and vendors.

: Custom data modeling enables actionable insights and an improved experience for customers and vendors. Machine Learning Personalization: Advanced ML generates tailored product suggestions for ease of basket building, boosting customer loyalty and increasing sales.

“Boxed has always been committed to providing exceptional value and convenience to our customers,” said Mark Gadayev, CEO at Boxed and MSG. ““This partnership brings together the best of both worlds: Spresso's cutting-edge technology in creating personalized experiences aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering outstanding service and value to our customers, further enhancing our supply chain expertise. Whether it’s back to school prep or your favorite snack, we're confident that this partnership will deliver an unparalleled level of service and satisfaction to our customers. Together, we look forward to enhancing the way people shop for essentials online.”

As part of the partnership, Boxed and Spresso will continue to explore new ways to leverage technology to anticipate customer needs and exceed expectations in the competitive online retail landscape.

About Spresso™

Spresso™ is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions that empower businesses to optimize pricing, streamline operations, and drive growth in a dynamic ecommerce landscape. Founded by tech and retail operators, Spresso’s product portfolio includes pricing intelligence, an end-to-end commerce suite, and spend management analytics. For additional information, visit www.spresso.com.

About Boxed

Boxed is a leading online and mobile membership-free wholesale retailer, specializing in delivering bulk-sized groceries, household essentials, and other products directly to consumers’ doors. Under the ownership of MSG Distributors, Inc., a national distributor in the United States that operates facilities across New York, Florida, Texas and California, Boxed’s mission is to bridge the gap between retailers, manufacturers, and consumers to provide products, values and experiences in an environmentally conscious way.