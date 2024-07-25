American Eagle Wants to Inspire You to ‘Live Your Life’ Through Self-Expression and Connection

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is heading into fall with the launch of American Eagle’s (AE) Live Your Life brand platform. The three word call to action is meant to encourage today's digital generation to enjoy the world around them through optimism, culture and connection with themselves and others. Live Your Life was first debuted by the AE brand 20 years ago and today it bears even more meaning. It is the anthem to inspire AE’s newest generation of customers to do the things they love in the clothes that make them happy.

“We are returning to our roots with Live Your Life—a celebration of American Eagle’s heritage and a reinvigoration of an iconic brand built on self-expression, belonging and endless possibility,” said Jennifer Foyle, President & Executive Creative Director – AE and Aerie. “This fall, we are debuting an incredible collection that showcases our dominance as the go-to denim destination. Designed to inspire customers to live their lives, our classic silhouettes are paired alongside the hottest trends with Stovepipe, Barrel and Baggy Wide Leg jeans to deliver so much newness to curate your fall look.”

Headlined by some of the most recognized and celebrated names across sports and television, the cast’s unique style is highlighted by American Eagle’s latest denim trends.

Coco Gauff , 2023 US Open champion and no. 2 singles player in the world, returns for her second AE campaign. Gauff also will debut her first-ever fashion collaboration, Coco Gauff x American Eagle , on August 15. The collection features three tops, a denim skirt, jeans, and a denim jacket with her iconic quote, “Thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me.” The collection will range from $34.95 - $89.95 and will be available on AE.com and in select AE stores.

, 2023 US Open champion and no. 2 singles player in the world, returns for her second AE campaign. Gauff also will debut her first-ever fashion collaboration, on August 15. The collection features three tops, a denim skirt, jeans, and a denim jacket with her iconic quote, “Thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me.” The collection will range from $34.95 - $89.95 and will be available on AE.com and in select AE stores. The campaign also features professional football player and star quarterback, Trevor Lawrence and actors Kristine Froseth and Nikki Rodriguez .

and actors and . Gauff, Lawrence, Froseth and Rodriguez were shot for the campaign through a variety of photo and video mediums utilizing a retro vibe. Styled in key trends from the fall collection, the cast highlights irresistible fashion moments perfect for living your life.

“Live Your Life feels more relevant today than when it was first introduced more than 20 years ago. American Eagle’s purpose has always extended beyond providing great products, and this platform embodies everything we want for our customer–optimism, connection and to empower them to be who they want to be,” said Craig Brommers, Chief Marketing Officer - AE. “We tapped into Coco, Trevor, Kristine and Nikki–all incredibly inspiring individuals–because they exemplify that greatness comes from authentically pursuing your passions. Live Your Life is a testament to how we’re inspiring a new generation to live their lives to the fullest.”

Fall Collection Highlights & ‘Live Your Life’ Amplifications

Seasonal collection newness for her: High Rise Stovepipe Jeans, Barrel and Baggy Wide Leg Jeans, Denim Trousers, Graphic Sweatshirts, Woven and Tie Front Tops, Corset Maxi Dresses and Cargo Trousers

High Rise Stovepipe Jeans, Barrel and Baggy Wide Leg Jeans, Denim Trousers, Graphic Sweatshirts, Woven and Tie Front Tops, Corset Maxi Dresses and Cargo Trousers Seasonal collection newness for him: Sweater Polos, Oversized Graphic Tees, Carpenter and Athletic Straight Jeans, Lived-in Cargo Pants, Joggers, and Classic Hoodies

Sweater Polos, Oversized Graphic Tees, Carpenter and Athletic Straight Jeans, Lived-in Cargo Pants, Joggers, and Classic Hoodies Live Your Life: Expect your feeds to be flooded as Live Your Life will be amplified across TikTok and Instagram by 200+ VIP talent, influencers and creators as they share how they are living their lives authentically and passionately, dressed in American Eagle. AE has partnered with the team behind viral social account, life on film and tapped notable talent including Amybeth McNulty, AnnaSophia Robb, Christopher Briney, Quinn XCII, Jonathan Daviss, Mckenna Grace, Milo Manheim, Maddie and Kenzie Ziegler, and Sterling Shepard. Influencers take photos of the experiences they are living using the hottest analog Gen Z gadget—disposable cameras.

Expect your feeds to be flooded as will be amplified across TikTok and Instagram by 200+ VIP talent, influencers and creators as they share how they are living their lives authentically and passionately, dressed in American Eagle. AE has partnered with the team behind viral social account, life on film and tapped notable talent including Amybeth McNulty, AnnaSophia Robb, Christopher Briney, Quinn XCII, Jonathan Daviss, Mckenna Grace, Milo Manheim, Maddie and Kenzie Ziegler, and Sterling Shepard. Influencers take photos of the experiences they are living using the hottest analog Gen Z gadget—disposable cameras. Live Your Life IRL: Additional Live Your Life marketing moments will include immersive experiences in NYC where passerby can interact with the campaign, as well as guerilla-style marketing with video projections, 3D billboards and wild postings around the U.S.

About American Eagle

Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for everyone that enables self-expression and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative fabric with options for all styles and fits for all at a value. We aren’t just passionate about making great clothing, we’re passionate about making real connections with the people who wear them. Visit www.ae.com to find your perfect pair of #AEJeans.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Hong Kong and ships to approximately 80 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 300 international locations operated by licensees in approximately 30 countries. To learn more about AEO and the company’s commitment to Planet, People and Practices, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.