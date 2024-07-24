Women’s Reproductive Health: Addressing Concerns and Expanding Access to Contraception

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Ali Rodriguez, OB-GYN, shares insights on the major concerns and advancements in contraceptive options available today, emphasizing the importance of access and education for all women.

"Many women in the U.S. are experiencing anxiety and uncertainty about their ability to manage and make decisions about their reproductive health and the healthcare options available to them today," said Dr. Rodriguez. "That's why it's so important to ensure all women have access to contraception and education to help prevent unintended pregnancies and support their autonomy."

Four contraceptive options currently available:

Condoms: Widely available at local drug, grocery, and convenience stores, condoms are effective in preventing both unintended pregnancies and STIs. Emergency Contraception: Cadence OTC has made Morning After Pill™ accessible 24/7 at neighborhood convenience stores like 7-Eleven and Circle-K, allowing immediate access after an "oops" moment. Its effectiveness is time-sensitive, and it must be taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex. But remember, the sooner you take it, the better it works. The Morning After Pill™ does not interfere with future fertility, regular birth control, or stop a current pregnancy. It prevents pregnancy by stopping the egg from meeting the sperm. The Pill & Other Options: The first dual estrogen and progesterone oral contraceptive pill is under FDA review to see if it is safe to be sold over-the-counter (OTC). Today, you can get combination pills with a prescription from a medical professional or at your nearest Planned Parenthood clinic where you can also get a wide range of birth control options like condoms, emergency contraception, IUD/IUCs, birth control implants, and Depo Provera shots. The Mini Pill: Available OTC, Opill is a progestin-only contraceptive designed initially for nursing mothers and those unable to take estrogen-based contraceptives. It is essential to take it at the same time every day for effectiveness.

"Convenience stores are ensuring people can get exactly what they need when and where they need it, any hour of the day or night," said Dr. Rodriguez. "It’s significant that these stores are enhancing their healthcare offerings beyond condoms and lubes. For instance, the Morning After Pill™ is now available as a precaution in case of a condom mishap or an unexpected lack of protection. Think about it, guys can now purchase the Morning After Pill™ as a precaution in case of a condom mishap or an unexpected lack of protection. Just in case."

Many people confuse emergency contraceptives with the Abortion Pill. "Emergency contraceptives like the Morning After Pill™ prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex, while the Abortion Pill ends an existing pregnancy," adds Dr. Rodriguez.

For more information on contraception, visit trusted sources like Planned Parenthood, the CDC's website (cdc.gov), or speak with a healthcare provider. And it's wise to stock up on the Morning After Pill™ by purchasing it online--just in case: https://cadenceotc.com/products/morning-after-pill.