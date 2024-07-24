SRA Watchtower Taps William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, North America’s largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in financial technology, has been selected by SRA Watchtower, a Glen Allen, Va.-based financial technology services firm, and the provider of Watchtower, The Holistic Risk Intelligence Platform™, to lead its public relations program.

SRA Watchtower, formerly known as Strategic Risk Associates, has evolved from its origins as a risk consulting firm, to now a leading SaaS provider of risk management solutions serving the financial services industry. The company offers a proprietary suite of technology solutions and methodologies that were built by risk pros, for risk pros and enable banks and credit unions to better navigate risk and drive growth opportunities. Watchtower is The Holistic Risk Intelligence platform providing the Board and executive team with a panoramic view of risk across the entire organization for an accurate picture of all risks and performance indicators to make better decisions.

Ed Vincent, CEO of SRA Watchtower, said, “Partnering with William Mills Agency will help build greater levels of our brand recognition in the banking, credit union and fintech industries. At a time when financial institutions need to incorporate risk into their strategic decision-making framework, working with a firm that knows and understands the financial industry will enable us to better address key issues affecting organizations today.”

“SRA Watchtower gives financial institutions actionable insights to optimize risk,” said William Mills, CEO, William Mills Agency. “SRA Watchtower takes a holistic approach to risk management across all lines of businesses. We are excited to work with such an innovative reg-tech company, whose holistic approach to risk management is well-suited to help banks and credit unions in today’s fluid market and regulatory environments.”

About SRA Watchtower

Based in Glen Allen, Va., SRA Watchtower is a leading SaaS provider of innovative risk management solutions serving the financial services industry and beyond. Its suite of proprietary technology solutions and methodologies were built by risk pros for risk pros and designed to help customers navigate risk and drive growth. Watchtower, The Holistic Risk Intelligence PlatformTM provides practitioners, executives and the Board with a panoramic view of risk to make informed decisions and drive performance.

For more information, visit SRAWatchtower.com, connect on LinkedIn or contact info@srawatchtower.com.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.