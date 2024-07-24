Wedgewood's Blue Rabbit Platform Enhances Veterinary Pharmacy with ezyVet Integration

SWEDESBORO, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wedgewood has announced a direct integration between Wedgewood’s online pharmacy and e-prescribing platform, Blue Rabbit, and ezyVet, IDEXX’s cloud-based practice information management software (PIMS). ezyVet customers in the US market can now seamlessly synchronize client and patient data with Blue Rabbit’s prescription management platform, making it quicker and smoother to onboard to Blue Rabbit and begin to experience the benefits of this next generation online pharmacy platform.

Wedgewood is the nation’s largest veterinary compounding pharmacy with a more than 40-year history of partnering with and supporting veterinarians. The company merged with Blue Rabbit to meet the evolving needs of veterinary professionals who are seeking to enhance client experience and service, provide dependable delivery of patient care, and gain practice efficiencies.

Blue Rabbit has quickly distinguished itself within the landscape of veterinary online pharmacy platforms for its exceptional customer service, fast delivery, and ease of use. This latest integration enables more veterinarians to service their clients with:

A world-class ecommerce experience

Reliable home delivery

Access to Wedgewood’s vast compounded formulary, along with commercial medications, preventatives, pet food, and other animal care products.

Matt Pelletier, Wedgewood’s Chief Technology Officer commented, "Our team is dedicated to making it easy for veterinarians to manage their online pharmacy. The direct integration with IDEXX’s ezyVet PIMS through Blue Rabbit is a significant new benefit for our partner veterinarians, supporting both data accuracy and security, as well as significant new operational efficiencies for practices."

Veterinarians and practice team members are invited to experience a free, 30-minute demo to see how Blue Rabbit drives optimal outcomes for veterinary patients, clients and practices. Click here to schedule a customized demo for your team.

Wedgewood is the nation’s largest and most trusted provider of compounded veterinary medications. Its recent merger with Blue Rabbit enables the company to provide veterinarians with a next-generation home delivery and online pharmacy platform to streamline patient care and marks a significant evolution in services. Together, Blue Rabbit and Wedgewood serve more than 70,000 veterinary professionals and more than one million animals annually. Learn more at BlueRabbit.vet.