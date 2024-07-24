Plynk® and Teach For America Announce Alliance to Support Teachers’ Financial Wellness

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plynk®, the app designed to simplify investing and help investors grow their knowledge, today announced its alliance with education nonprofit and leadership development organization Teach For America. The new relationship emphasizes the Plynk team’s dedication to enabling financial empowerment, elevating financial knowledge and helping people take charge of their financial journeys.

On June 26, the Plynk team hosted a webinar with Teach For America members called, “Investing in Your Financial Future: Making Money Work for You.” During the interactive session, Plynk associates discussed key investing terms and concepts, as well as tools and tips to start investing. Participants also put their knowledge to work through a demo of the Plynk app, offering the teachers actionable steps they can apply to their own investing journeys.

Commenting on the program, Jared Hubbard, Plynk App Fintech Product Manager and registered associate of Digital Brokerage Services LLC, said: “Our alliance with Teach For America is the latest example of how we, at Plynk, are committed to making investing accessible and refreshingly easy. We’re excited to continue working with a well-respected organization like Teach For America, and we’re honored to be able to help teachers begin or progress their investing journeys.”

Rachel Evans, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue and Development Officer at Teach For America, said: “We’re grateful for the continued support that Plynk has provided. These tools and resources help us offer more pathways to our corps members who are seeking sustainability – financially and otherwise – within the teaching profession.”

You can access the full webinar recording here. To learn more about the Plynk app, visit plynkinvest.com or download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store today.

About Teach For America

Teach For America works in partnership with communities across the country to expand educational opportunities for children. Founded in 1990, Teach For America finds, develops, and supports a diverse network of leaders who expand opportunity for children from classrooms, schools, and every sector and field that shapes the broader systems in which schools operate. Today, Teach For America is a force of nearly 70,000 alumni, corps members, Ignite fellows, and staff working in pursuit of profound systemic change so that one day every child has an equal opportunity to learn, lead, thrive, and co-create a future filled with possibility. Teach For America is a proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network. For more information, visit www.teachforamerica.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

