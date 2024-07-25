CTP Signs Another TSL Sector Client as Trako Team Takes Almost 10,000 sqm at Warsaw North

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has leased around 10,000 sqm of modern warehouse space at CTPark Warsaw North to Trako Team Rafał Kopański, a Polish brand from the transport, shipping and logistics (TSL) sector.

Trako Team will open its first warehouse in the country at CTPark Warsaw North, which is located in the Czosnów municipality near Warsaw and is where it will store, textiles, packaging and household chemicals, among other things. The goods are mainly from the European Union, but deliveries are also expected from countries including the United States, India, China and Turkey. They will then be distributed to production factories in the Warsaw area and retail chains across the EU.

The decision to lease its first logistics and warehouse centre is a strategic moment in the development of Trako Team Rafał Kopański, which is involved in transport and forwarding, as well as cross-docking services, warehousing and pallet and full truckload distribution. The company's strategy to date has been to partially outsource its services but it will now carry out in-house logistics and warehousing operations at CTPark Warsaw North, in part due to its excellent location just 20 km away from Warsaw and on the S7 expressway to Gdansk.

CTPark Warsaw North offers a wide range of warehouse activities for light production/manufacturing and logistics customers. The park's strategic location makes it an attractive option for a wide range of potential customers looking for logistics solutions and gives huge possibilities for hiring skilled staff.

Trako Team Rafał Kopański will move into CTPark Warsaw North in August 2024, joining existing tenants such as Klima Sp. z o.o. CTP plans to expand the park with a new building of approximately 13,300 sqm, meaning the entire complex will consist of two buildings with a total area of nearly 78,000 sqm when complete. Looking ahead to the next few years, Trako Team plans further expansion within the complex. The lease transaction was brokered by the AXI IMMO consulting agency.

“The location of warehousing and distribution centres is strategic for supply chain efficiency. It is a key element from the perspective of speed and transport costs, as well as proximity to sales areas. It therefore has an impact on the business success of the entire company, and so we are seeing increasingly strong demand for logistics space from those who want to consolidate their business in one location and provide comprehensive services from there. Nearly 45 per cent of all our CTParks in Poland are occupied by tenants from the 3PL sector, i.e. companies offering their logistics solutions for the needs of other companies. I am delighted to see Polish brands developing in such a dynamic way and I am glad that Trako Team Rafał Kopański will join the tenants of CTPark Warsaw North - a facility that will enable them to expand within one development,” explains Katarzyna Myjak, Senior Business Developer at CTP Poland.

“Our business is primarily driven by customer focus, flexibility and mobility. We are aware of the challenges we face, which is why we are striving to improve our offering by, among other things, introducing the automated warehouse system WMS Softsol Anteo, or focusing on digitalisation through EDI message exchange with our customers. Security and the use of AI solutions in logistics is also an important aspect for us. When deciding to choose CTP Warsaw North, we were primarily guided by its great location, which corresponds perfectly to the location of our key customers and allows for SDD deliveries. In addition, the developer's well-established position on the market, the facility's smart features, as well as the use of environmentally friendly technologies and the certifications that CTP holds were important determinants in our choice. The size of the facility, allowing us to pursue our expansion strategy in the coming years, also had a huge influence on the decision,” says Rafał Kopański, CEO of Trako Team.

“CTP's portfolio is diverse and we are ready to meet the requirements of various customers. One of the key parameters determining the choice of a warehouse facility by companies from the logistics sector is location, which is why we develop our projects in strategic places in Poland. We currently have over 560,000 sqm of business parks under construction in various regions of the country. Our flexible approach, resulting from the fact that we are both the developer and the owner of the investment, as well as the experience and quality of the technical implementation and CTP's financial security as a long-term partner, are important competitive advantages on the market,” adds Piotr Flugel, Managing Director at CTP Poland.

ABOUT CTP

CTP is the largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in terms of gross leasable area, with 12.0 million sqm GLA in 10 countries (as of 31 March 2024). The company certifies all new buildings to BREEAM at a level of ‘very good’ or above and has achieved a low-risk ESG rating from Sustainalytics, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability. For more information, please visit: www.ctp.eu.