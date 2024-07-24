OrdinalsBot and Bitcoin Artist Trevor Jones Bring Famed “Bitcoin Angel” to Ordinals

MAHE, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OrdinalsBot, the leading provider of API solutions for building out the data layer of the BTC blockchain, today announced its collaboration with artist Trevor Jones to bring the Archangel Collection to Bitcoin via OrdinalsBot. His newest collection is inspired by his 2021 Bitcoin Angel, which sold over 4,158 editions in just seven minutes.

The first wave of the collection has already sold out. On August 7th, the remaining CryptoAngels will be available for mint—divided into cohorts of 370 called ‘flights’, each flight aligned to one of the Archangels. Each angel has been designed from many variations in appearance to make each CryptoAngel completely unique. There will also be seven very special CryptoAngels unaligned with any flight.

All CryptoAngels can be minted on OrdinalsBot and the 21 collectors from the first wave in June will be able to mint 50 CryptoAngels.

In addition, 21 angels will be available to mint for $7 on Base for a limited time only. Collectors can play with these digital collectables in Dante’s Pixel Inferno, a gamified experience developed in collaboration with David Oxley.

“While the NFT art scene has witnessed countless talented creators, few have made as large of an impact as Trevor Jones. He fell down the rabbit hole in 2017 and has become one of the most respected NFT artists out there. It’s only fitting that he now welcomes the Bitcoin Angel to Ordinals,” said Toby Lewis, co-founder of OrdinalsBot.

“Gamification is the next iteration of Ordinals—a technology which has already shown its weight through the permanence of Bitcoin. Our hope is to draw even more games into the Ordinals ecosystem, while battling zombie miners, frenzied traders, gaseous gobblers, and rug pullers,” said Brian Laughlan, co-founder of OrdinalsBot.

“I’ve worked with digital art for almost a decade and I’ve always been personally invested in the ethos of Bitcoin. Its focus on decentralization is the kind of counter culture movement that draws people into creating and appreciating art. I’ve been following the growth of Ordinals on Bitcoin since its inception, looking for the right opportunity to jump in. The Archangel Collection, inspired by the Bitcoin Angle, is my thank you to a community that has welcomed me with open arms,” said artist Trevor Jones.

Join the Discord community to find out more and secure a spot for you and your community.