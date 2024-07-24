VoPay Announces Partnership With Sage Business Cloud Payroll To Simplify Managed Payroll For SMBs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VoPay, a leading provider of embedded payment solutions, proudly announced its strategic partnership with Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). This collaboration embeds VoPay's advanced payment technology into Sage’s platform, enabling streamlined financial operations for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) through Direct Deposit.

Industry studies reveal that 51% of businesses still use spreadsheets for payroll processing, with manual, repetitive tasks being major pain points. Additionally, 27% of businesses identify inefficient processes as a significant challenge.

This partnership directly addresses these issues, providing SMBs with enhanced payroll functionalities such as direct deposit payments, self-serve portals, and comprehensive reporting. By eliminating the need for paper cheques, cash, or manual funds transfers, SMBs can expedite their financial operations and focus more on growing their business.

With VoPay's embedded payment technology, Sage Business Cloud Payroll delivers:

Automated Direct Deposit: This feature eliminates the need for manual cheque processing, significantly reducing the risk of errors and ensuring faster, more reliable payment delivery to employees.

Self-Serve Employee Portal: Employees can manage their payment information and securely access pay stubs online, which reduces the administrative burden on HR teams.

Employees can manage their payment information and securely access pay stubs online, which reduces the administrative burden on HR teams. Advanced Reporting and Reconciliation: Users gain deeper insights into payroll data, simplifying tax compliance and enhancing financial reporting accuracy.

Key Advantages for Product Leaders

Seamless Integration: VoPay's API-driven approach integrates smoothly with Sage Business Cloud Payroll, minimizing workflow disruptions.

Robust Security: Advanced security measures protect payroll data, ensuring compliance and fraud prevention.

Advanced security measures protect payroll data, ensuring compliance and fraud prevention. Scalable Solution: The embedded payment solution adapts to your business's evolving payroll needs, supporting growth and flexibility.

"Through our collaboration with Sage, we are excited to introduce our robust embedded payment solutions to a wider array of small and medium-sized businesses, ensuring that payroll management becomes as efficient as possible," stated Hamed Arbabi, Founder & CEO of VoPay. "This partnership underscores our dedication to financial innovation and our vision of simplifying intricate payment processes for companies of all sizes. Expect ongoing advancements through our collaboration with Sage in the near future.”

Embedded payments, like those offered in this partnership, enhance the value of software applications. By integrating VoPay's payment technology, Sage's payroll system becomes more efficient, secure, and reliable. This collaboration shows how integrating payment systems into business applications can improve efficiency and drive growth. As businesses seek more integrated solutions, such partnerships make financial management easier, safer, and more user-friendly.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with VoPay to bring a new level of efficiency and automation to SMB customers," said Ceara Metcalf, Head of HR and Payroll Business Unit at Sage. "By integrating VoPay's advanced payment technology into Sage Business Cloud Payroll, we are empowering SMBs to streamline their payroll processes and improve efficiency, allowing them to dedicate more resources to their core business activities and strategic growth initiatives."

Get Started with VoPay and Sage

Integrating VoPay's embedded payment solution into your Sage Business Cloud Payroll is simple:

Create Your VoPay Account: Provide your business details, ownership structure, signing authorities, and bank information. Connect to Sage Payroll: Seamlessly link your VoPay account with Sage Business Cloud Payroll for streamlined payroll processing. Activate Direct Deposit: Enable direct deposit for your employees and securely manage their payment information.

For more information about the partnership, please visit vopay.com

About VoPay

At the core of VoPay's offering is a multi-tenancy architecture, seamlessly integrated with a comprehensive payment engine and financial services solutions, epitomizing the concept of Fintech-as-a-Service. For software enterprises seeking to accelerate growth, expedite time to market, reduce operational costs, and enhance efficiency within their core platform, VoPay provides an embedded payment solution. Discover VoPay’s intelligent and secure payment technology at https://vopay.com

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small and medium-sized businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.