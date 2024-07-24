eClinicalWorks EHR and Sunoh.ai Help NARMC Achieve Significant Time-Savings

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced that North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) successfully implemented Sunoh.ai, saving NARMC five minutes per patient visit on clinical documentation – a significant time-savings. Sunoh.ai seamlessly integrates with eClinicalWorks EHR, easing the clinical documentation process, especially during new patient appointments. The solution helps improve providers’ work-life balance, enhancing practice efficiency and patient care.

NARMC is a non-profit healthcare system that serves the diverse rural communities of North Arkansas. With an extended network of 13 clinics, they uphold safety, quality, integrity, and community values to provide comprehensive medical services. Dr. Rosson, a general internist who sees both inpatients and outpatients, believes the AI-powered medical scribe technology eased the process of handling patient encounters and building patient charts, especially for new patients. He sees this as a benefit, allowing him to focus more on patient engagement, and offer more patient appointments.

“Sunoh.ai is paving the way for a more efficient and patient-centered approach in healthcare,” said Dr. Brent Rosson, chief of staff at NARMC. “Embracing the AI technology in my practice revolutionized patient visits. It helps me save five minutes per patient encounter every day. Having said that, it's not just about speeding up appointments; it's about creating a more natural and engaging conversation with patients. I can already see a marked improvement in these areas. Every minute saved allows me to attend to more patients and provide immediate care.”

Last year, eClinicalWorks integrated with Sunoh.ai, a leading AI-powered medical scribe industry player trusted by over 40,000 providers nationwide. Sunoh.ai is the first AI-powered medical scribe to generate multimodal notes, capturing and interpreting various data types for contextualized clinical documentation.

“Sunoh.ai’s advanced AI technology is designed to assist providers nationwide by converting patient-doctor conversations into clinical documentation in real-time, reducing physician burnout,” said Girish Navani, chief executive officer and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “We’re excited to be at the forefront of this healthcare transformation by integrating Sunoh.ai with the eClinicalWorks EHR. Our customs now have access to this important technology, helping them focus on patient care.”

NARMC is an innovative, non-profit healthcare system at the heart of Harrison, Arkansas, with an extended network of 13 clinics serving the diverse rural communities of North Arkansas. With a dedicated team of more than 650 employees, including 32 esteemed physicians, physician assistants, and APRNs, NARMC is committed to delivering a comprehensive range of healthcare services. Inspired by our core values of safety, quality, integrity, and community, we uphold our mission to provide comprehensive healthcare to North Central Arkansas. We aspire to be the most trusted and preferred healthcare provider in the region, ensuring that our communities thrive with access to quality, timely, and compassionate healthcare services. For more information, visit our website.

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/.