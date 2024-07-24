HDR Nova Joins the Alliance for Open Media

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that HDR Nova, a leader specializing in video, machine learning, and compilers, has joined the Alliance as a Promoter member. AOMedia is a non-profit organization formed by the world's best-known leaders in media technologies to define and develop open, royalty-free media technologies and standards spanning video, audio, still images, and immersive technologies.

AOMedia and its members are fully committed to maintaining a thriving, competitive and open internet, which enables innovation and the launch of new products and services and continues to reduce prices for consumers.

"We're thrilled to join AOMedia, where we can promote the adoption of open, royalty-free media technologies alongside our own goal of further enhancing online video viewing experiences. We look forward to working alongside AOMedia members to open up new possibilities for innovation across a wide range of applications. In particular, we welcome discussions with interested parties to discuss Nova Streams, our robust conformance suite targeting AOMedia’s next generation codec,” said James Hutchinson, Director at HDR Nova.

More and more of the world's population is using AV1-enabled video as part of their daily lives, from streaming video services, virtual classrooms, mobile video applications and chat platforms. AV1 enables high-quality video while at the same time reducing streaming and storage costs. It competes in a robust market for video codecs, offering consumers choice, and reducing costs and barriers to entry for implementers, including start-ups.

"We’re excited to welcome HDR Nova to the Alliance for Open Media, reflecting our joint commitment to leveraging the power of the internet to engage with users and customers in cutting-edge ways," said Matt Frost, AOMedia Founding Board Member and Head of Strategy and Partnerships at Google. "We look forward to collaborating with HDR Nova in our goal to develop open web media experiences and accelerate the delivery of royalty-free, open web media standards."

About HDR Nova

HDR Nova is a technology company specializing in video, machine learning, and compilers. The company has particular expertise in video processing, AI, and algorithms, as well as experience in software and hardware and enjoys working in the intersection of these areas. As part of this intersection HDR Nova is developing a conformance suite for AOMedia’s next generation codec. Visit https://www.hdrnova.com/.

About the Alliance for Open Media

Launched in 2015, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) was formed to define and develop technologies to address marketplace demand for open standards for media compression and delivery. Board-level members include Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics and Tencent. AOMedia’s open-source, royalty-free video codec AV1 is a significant milestone in the ability to deliver a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Visit www.aomedia.org or follow AOMedia on LinkedIn and Twitter at @a4omedia.