AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of SIAT-Società Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni p.A.

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of SIAT-Società Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni p.A. (SIAT) (Italy), a subsidiary of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (UnipolSai). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect SIAT’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings also consider, in the form of a rating lift, AM Best’s expectation that UnipolSai will provide financial support to SIAT, if needed.

SIAT’s Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) assessment was at the very strong level at year-end 2023, and AM Best expects it to be maintained, at least, at the very strong level over the medium term. SIAT maintains a strong liquidity profile, with liquid investments accounting for approximately 148% of net technical liabilities at year-end 2023. Offsetting factors in the balance sheet strength assessment include the company’s investment concentration in Italian government bonds and its dependence on reinsurance to write high-value risks.

SIAT has a track record of adequate underwriting performance, with volatility contained by an effective reinsurance programme. In 2023, pre-tax profits amounted to EUR 9.2 million (adjusted by AM Best for extraordinary income and expenses), with the combined ratio standing at 86.6% (as calculated by AM Best). SIAT’s five-year average combined ratio stood at 91.1% (2019-2023) (as calculated by AM Best). AM Best expects SIAT to continue to report profits, with combined ratios below 100%, supported by selective underwriting.

SIAT has an established reputation as a niche insurer in the marine hull and cargo segments, in which it ranks among the leading players in Italy. In addition, the company’s business profile is strengthened by its reciprocal outsourcing agreements with its parent, UnipolSai.

SIAT benefits from a developed ERM framework, with the risk function centralised at the group level.

