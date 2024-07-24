QT Imaging Holdings Announces Partnership with PerfeQTion Imaging Center in Haverford, Pennsylvania

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI) a medical device company engaged in research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems, is pleased to announce our latest shipment of the Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner to PerfeQTion Imaging Center in Haverford, Pennsylvania, together with our strategic business and distribution partner.

Founded by Dr. Jennifer Simmons, an integrative oncologist, breast surgeon, and founder of functional medicine center, Real Health MD, the PerfeQTion Imaging™ Center offers screening and diagnostic exams, as well as monitoring. QTI’s Breast Acoustic CT™ System, provides a safe, painless, and accurate alternative for breast imaging.

“I believe the QTI technology will forever change the way we screen for breast cancer,” Dr. Jennifer Simmons said. “Mammograms expose women to low-grade radiation which accumulates in breast tissue causing damage over time and potentially contributing to breast cancer. Young and high-risk women are especially susceptible to the damaging effects of radiation. I believe women are no longer interested in just taking what they are given these days. They are interested in prevention, overall wellness, and health promoting measures. They are advocating for themselves. The QTI technology is safe, is true 3D, is quantifiable, has high resolution, and is affordable. Women deserve a more compassionate and effective option for screening. Breast health is health, and no one should have to compromise their health and well-being for screening.”

“The QTI technology is expanding the medical imaging market opportunities beyond hospitals and imaging centers by supporting direct to provider approaches to enable the ability to lower health care costs and increase access via personal medical imaging,” said Dr. Raluca Dinu, Chief Executive Officer at QTI. “Our commercial partnership with the PerfeQTion Imaging Center reflects our commitment to the breast imaging market and the rise in the power of today’s healthcare consumers. Women are savvier and increasingly proactive in preventative care - they are looking for solutions like ours.”

About QT Imaging Holding, Inc.

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. is a public (NASDAQ: QTI) medical device company engaged in research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems using low frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient’s experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the company’s website at www.qtimaging.com.

Breast Acoustic CT™ is a trademark of an affiliate of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

About PerfeQTion Imaging Center

PerfeQTion Imaging Center offers screening for breast cancer using cutting-edge technology. Our imaging uses sound waves to create a 3D reconstruction of the breast in minutes. This revolutionary approach offers a safe, comfortable, fast, radiation-free, and efficient alternative to the current breast imaging methods. Learn more at www.perfeqtionimaging.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as “will,” and “expect,” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include (without limitation) statements regarding the shipment by QT Imaging Holdings to the PerfeQTion Imaging Center of a Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner, plans for QT Imaging Holdings, new product development and introduction, and product sales growth and projected revenues. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These risks include, but are not limited to: research results from the use of the Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner, the ability of QT Imaging Holdings to sell and deploy the Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner, the ability to extend product offerings into new areas or products, the ability to commercialize technology, unexpected occurrences that deter the full documentation and “bring to market” plan for products, trends and fluctuations in the industry, changes in demand and purchasing volume of customers, unpredictability of suppliers, the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the ability to move product sales to production levels. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other sections of QT Imaging Holding’s (and its predecessor, GigCapital5, Inc.) filings with the SEC, and in its other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to QT Imaging Holdings as of the date hereof, and QT Imaging Holdings assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.