Catalyze and GreenSpark Solar Announce Partnership to Expand Community Solar in New York

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalyze, a fully integrated developer and Independent Power Producer (IPP) of distributed renewable energy assets, today announced that it selected GreenSpark Solar, a leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company headquartered in Rochester, NY to construct 10 projects, totaling 60 MW.

The partnership will expand Catalyze’s New York community solar portfolio, which currently includes the Amherst solar project and additional sites acquired through a recent transaction with BW Solar. Additionally, it will support ongoing initiatives funded by $100 million in financing from NY Green Bank, aimed at advancing community solar projects throughout the state.

The community solar projects will be funded in part by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) through the NY-Sun Program. This partnership will support New York’s efforts to install 10 GW of distributed solar by 2030 and 70% renewable energy in electricity generation by 2030.

“We’re excited to expand our solar portfolio through this partnership with GreenSpark, which has been a leader in the New York renewable energy landscape for over two decades now,” said Jared Haines, CEO of Catalyze. “We look forward to sharing our mutual expertise to provide New Yorkers with affordable and reliable renewable electricity, regardless of geography or income.”

“Community solar is one of the best avenues to bring the energy transition to low-middle income communities—a movement that GreenSpark is incredibly passionate about,” said Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar. “We are excited to support Catalyze’s success in bringing community solar projects online across New York and look forward to supporting them to bring this portfolio of solar projects to fruition, and in turn, bring more renewable energy to our communities.”

Anticipated completion dates for these projects are 2024 to mid 2025.

About Catalyze

Catalyze is a fully integrated developer and Independent Power Producer (IPP) of distributed renewable energy assets. By combining its proprietary technology, financial strength, and expertise in rooftop solar, community solar, and batteries, it delivers standardized, yet configurable systems that meet their partners’ unique needs. These offerings enable commercial and industrial property owners, operating companies, and their customers to extract greater value from their assets, take increased responsibility and ownership of their energy profile, and ultimately become part of the clean energy transition. Catalyze owns two proprietary technologies – REenergyze, an origination-to-operations software integration platform that helps accelerate and scale the nationwide adoption of commercial and industrial solar and storage, and SolarStrap, a proprietary mounting technology to install rooftop panels. To learn more, visit www.catalyze.com.

About GreenSpark Solar

GreenSpark Solar, founded in 2002, believes locally generated clean energy is a cost-effective, market-based solution to combat climate change and an important strategy to strengthen our local community. GreenSpark has provided local, cost-effective, clean energy options throughout New York State for over 20 years. A Certified B Corp and member-owner of the Amicus Solar Cooperative, GreenSpark has consistently been named a Rochester Top Workplace and Fastest Growing Company in the nine-county Finger Lakes region. Its team of experts has installed over 200 MW of renewable energy and holds the designation of NYSERDA Quality Installer and Top Contractor by Solar Power World. To learn more, visit www.greensparksolar.com.