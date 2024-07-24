California Multifamily Community Expands Knightscope Contract

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces the successful upgrade of Knightscope Authorized Partner (“KAP”) JDS Security’s first K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASRs”) deployed at a multi-family residential community in San Diego, California. This latest upgrade to the fifth generation of the K5 ASR brings the Company one step closer to reaching a major milestone in the ‘Road to Profitability’ announced during its first annual Innovation Week earlier this year.

This client is one of the top multifamily housing owners, developers and property managers in the U.S., as ranked by the National Multifamily Housing Council (“NMHC”). The company has over 37 years in the multifamily sector, has acquired or developed 1,015 communities consisting of over 285,000 units and almost $40 billion in total project costs with current property management at 41,000 units in over 30 markets nationally (as of September 30, 2022). Clients with such strong portfolios offer great expansion opportunities for Knightscope as the Company continues to execute on its growth plan.

As a result of the success of the K5, the client elected to increase their coverage by adding a K1 Hemisphere ASR (“Hemisphere”) to their contract. The K1 was deployed concurrently with the upgrade of the K5 and will expand the scope of capabilities aimed at elevating the safety of both the people and property of this southern California community.

