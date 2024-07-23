Worldwide Clinical Trials Partners with PI-House and Polish Psychedelic Society for First Industry-Sponsored Psychedelic Studies in Poland

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide), a global full-service contract research organization (CRO), has forged a groundbreaking partnership with Centrum Badan Klinicznych PI-House, a prominent Polish clinical research site, and the Polish Psychedelic Society (PTP). This tripartite alliance was based on Poland's first industry-sponsored psychedelic study supported by Worldwide and sets the foundation for further expansion of psychedelic research in Poland. The unique collaboration was unveiled at the second edition of the biannual "Nauka Psychodeliczna" conference at the University of Warsaw. The event was hosted by PTP and the Polish Drug Policy Network, in partnership with the Faculty of Law and Administration.

The conference attracted over 500 in-person attendees and 250 online participants, including psychiatrists, psychotherapists, and mental health professionals. The PTP aims to advance research on psychedelic substances and promote collaboration within the global scientific community. "We believe that Poland is becoming an especially important region for psychedelic research and therapy,” said PTP board member Maciej Lorenc. “Due to the increasing need for novel therapeutic modalities to treat those who suffer from mental health issues, we believe in working together to build a better future.”

"We see Poland emerging as a hub for psychedelic research in Europe, leveraging its experienced psychiatrists and patient base seeking innovative mental health treatments. Collaborations with organizations like Worldwide, PI-House, and PTP aim to establish a dynamic research network fueling advancements in psychiatry and beyond," Khrystyna Grygoryshyn PI-House board member said.

Since 2017, Worldwide has been a leading advocate for psychedelic programs in psychiatric and other neuroscience indications treatments across North America, Europe, and APAC. Emphasizing Worldwide’s dedication to advancing psychedelic research, Bartosz Janikowski, MD, Senior Vice President, Medical Sciences, stated, "Worldwide is committed to pioneering advancements in psychedelic research, supporting clinical trials through strategic initiatives and partnerships in Poland and beyond."

Learn more about Worldwide’s approach to advancing psychiatry and psychedelic programs here and here.

About Centrum Badan Klinicznych PI-House:

Since its founding in 2011, Centrum Badan Klinicznych PI-House in Gdansk (Poland) has been deeply rooted in psychiatric research. Guided by Dr. Hanna Badzio-Jagiełło, the Director of Quality, Principal Investigator, co-owner and Board Member with over 26 years of clinical research experience, the site has completed over 70 psychiatric studies. In 2022, driven by its psychiatric DNA, the Board decided to focus on research involving psychedelic substances for psychiatric treatments. This strategic move included enhancing their quality management systems, infrastructure and training programs. Beyond psychiatry, PI-House also conducts research in neurology, rheumatology, diabetology and dermatology.

About The Polish Psychedelic Society:

The Polish Psychedelic Society (PTP) is an initiative formed by Polish Drug Policy Network to popularize and support scientific research on psychedelic substances and to provide space for essential debate regarding their potential application in science, medicine, psychotherapy and culture, which might positively contribute to the development of society. The Polish Psychedelic Society brings together experts representing multiple areas of science and numerous professions, including: pharmacologists, psychiatrists, biologists, chemists, pharmacists, lawyers, psychologists, sociologists and activists, as well as individuals interested in supporting the development of science and debate on psychedelics in Poland.

About Worldwide Clinical Trials:

Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide) is a full-service global contract research organization (CRO) that works in partnership with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to create customized solutions that advance new medications – from discovery to reality. Worldwide’s capabilities include bioanalytical laboratory services, Phase I-IV clinical trials, and post-approval and real-world evidence studies – all powered by an accessible team of clinicians, scientists, and researchers who bring first-hand expertise and a collaborative, personalized approach to each clinical program. Worldwide is therapeutically focused on neuroscience, oncology, rare diseases, and cardiometabolic and inflammatory disease. Its global footprint spans nearly 60 countries with more than 3,500 team members. For more information, visit www.worldwide.com.