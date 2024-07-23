TrackerRMS and Prodoscore Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Staffing and Recruiting Firms with Actionable Workforce Insights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrackerRMS, a global leader in recruitment, applicant-tracking, and CRM software, and Prodoscore, a leading provider of data intelligence and productivity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership designed to reshape how staffing and recruiting firms harness the power of data to optimize their teams.

This powerful integration combines TrackerRMS's comprehensive recruitment and relationship management capabilities with Prodoscore's advanced data analytics and intelligence tools. The result is a unified solution that empowers staffing and recruiting firms to gain unprecedented visibility into technology adoption, employee engagement, and overall workforce effectiveness.

“By integrating Prodoscore's advanced workforce intelligence capabilities into our platform, we are empowering our clients to make data-driven decisions that drive productivity, enhance employee engagement, and ultimately improve their bottom line,” said Andy Jones, CEO of TrackerRMS.

With the TrackerRMS and Prodoscore integration, staffing and recruiting firms can now:

Gain Performance Insights: Prodoscore’s AI-powered analytics engine analyzes data from various business applications, including TrackerRMS, to provide granular insights into individual and team performance, revealing patterns in technology usage, communication, time management, and overall workforce productivity.

Prodoscore’s AI-powered analytics engine analyzes data from various business applications, including TrackerRMS, to provide granular insights into individual and team performance, revealing patterns in technology usage, communication, time management, and overall workforce productivity. Optimize Technology Adoption: Pinpoint and address gaps in technology adoption by analyzing real-time usage data, as well as develop targeted, data-driven training programs to maximize the value of TrackerRMS and other essential tools, ultimately driving increased productivity and ROI.

Pinpoint and address gaps in technology adoption by analyzing real-time usage data, as well as develop targeted, data-driven training programs to maximize the value of TrackerRMS and other essential tools, ultimately driving increased productivity and ROI. Improve Employee Engagement: Understand how employees interact with technology and each other and identify opportunities to improve their experience and boost engagement.

Understand how employees interact with technology and each other and identify opportunities to improve their experience and boost engagement. Make Data-Driven Decisions: Leverage Prodoscore's robust reporting and analytics tools to make better informed decisions about workforce optimization, process improvement, and resource allocation.

Sam Naficy, CEO of Prodoscore, added, “There’s no doubt that the future of recruitment is data-driven and this partnership between Prodoscore and TrackerRMS represents a significant step in that direction. Together, we're providing staffing and recruiting firms with the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve and thrive. We're thrilled to partner with TrackerRMS, a recognized leader in the space, and know that by combining Tracker's industry-leading CRM and applicant tracking capabilities with Prodoscore's advanced workforce intelligence, we're empowering staffing and recruiting leaders with a holistic view of their workforce, enabling them to unlock their full potential.”

The TrackerRMS and Prodoscore integration is available now for all TrackerRMS clients. To learn more, visit tracker-rms.com/integrations/prodoscore.

About TrackerRMS

TrackerRMS is a leading global provider of ATS and CRM software, empowering the recruitment and staffing industry to thrive. Committed to shaping the future of recruitment through meaningful relationships and a customer-centric approach, TrackerRMS consistently pushes boundaries to deliver innovative solutions at every stage of the hiring journey. Join the thousands of users in over 40 countries who are maximizing productivity, sales, and placements, and discover the TrackerRMS difference at Tracker-RMS.com.

About Prodoscore

Prodoscore is an AI-powered and employee-centric workforce intelligence platform dedicated to making teams more successful. By providing clarity on what employees need to do to maintain optimal productivity, without feeling pressured by meaningless metrics, Prodoscore empowers people, streamlines processes, identifies opportunities for workforce optimization, and ensures better-informed decision-making. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Prodoscore is backed by PSG Equity. Learn more at prodoscore.com.