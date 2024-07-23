Lancashire County Pension Fund Renews Asset Servicing Relationship with Northern Trust

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today that it has been reappointed by Lancashire County Pension Fund to provide custody and performance measurement services to the £11.5 billion (approximately US$14.6 billion) fund, as of 31 May 2024.

A Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS), Lancashire County Pension Fund provides retirement benefits to approximately 189,000 employees and over 300 employers in the public sector across the county of Lancashire, North West England.

“We are delighted that Lancashire County Pension Fund renewed our 13-year partnership,” said James Wright, Head of Asset Owners, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Northern Trust. “This re-appointment underscores our unwavering commitment to the LGPS sector and our role as a strategic partner to the LGPS community. We have built a deep level of expertise to serve the unique needs of our LGPS clients. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and support to Lancashire County Pension Fund to deliver benefits for their members.”

“As a leading asset servicing provider to UK pension funds, Northern Trust has a deep understanding of the LGPS sector, our scheme and more importantly our people,” said Sean Greene, Head of Service Pension Fund at Lancashire County Pension Fund. “Throughout the 13 years, Northern Trust has supported us in times of transformative changes with its client-centric and solution-driven approach. Our decision to reappoint them is a testament to our successful working relationship and a confirmation of their contributions in helping us achieve our goals.”

Northern Trust has had an unwavering and longstanding commitment to the asset owner space for many decades. The goal within the asset owner segment is to empower the missions of its clients, helping them to maximize investment returns so that they may then serve their constituents, their communities and the world. Northern Trust’s Asset Owner business provides custody services to over 370 clients with collectively US$3.01 trillion in assets under custody across EMEA, as of 31 May 2024.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

