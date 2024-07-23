Aeva 4D LiDAR Selected by Top U.S. National Defense Security Organization to Help Protect Critical Energy Infrastructure

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that a top national defense security organization has chosen Aeva’s 4D LiDAR technology to help protect critical energy infrastructure sites across the United States. Aeva’s sensors are expected to be the primary detection sensor to protect sensitive locations in various facilities from intrusion, such as water entries and exits and at perimeter fences, with first deliveries expected later this year.

Aeva’s 4D LiDAR sensors were selected because of the unique benefits associated with its FMCW-based technology including:

Instant velocity data for every point – allowing for quick detection of moving objects, whether on the ground or on the surface of water.

– allowing for quick detection of moving objects, whether on the ground or on the surface of water. Immunity to interference – critical for ensuring reliable performance when the sun is in the field of view of the sensor, such as during sunrise and sunset.

– critical for ensuring reliable performance when the sun is in the field of view of the sensor, such as during sunrise and sunset. Ultra long range – allowing for the early detection of potential intruders at a range of hundreds of meters away from the sensor.

– allowing for the early detection of potential intruders at a range of hundreds of meters away from the sensor. High-density point cloud – ensuring that the sensor can detect small objects with ease.

– ensuring that the sensor can detect small objects with ease. Improved immunity to detection – making the system better protected from would-be intruders using technologies like night vision goggles.

“ After evaluating multiple sensing technologies, including 3D time-of-flight LiDAR, this top national defense security organization selected Aeva 4D LiDAR because of our pioneering work in FMCW-based perception technology,” said James Byun, Managing Director of Business Development at Aeva. “ This win further validates the growing applications for and unique benefits of Aeva’s technology for some of the most demanding and high-stakes physical security applications, which complement our existing automotive and industrial programs, and we are pleased that our technology is trusted to help protect some of the most sensitive critical infrastructure sites across the country.”

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

