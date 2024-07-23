Sutter Health Deploys World’s First Wearable Doppler Ultrasound Patch to Enhance Safety of ICU Patients

Placed on a patient’s neck, the hands-free FloPatch continuously assesses blood flow in the carotid arteries, which provides a window into the left ventricle. FloPatch then wirelessly transmits that data to a secure iOS mobile application, providing clinicians with actionable, real-time data at the bedside. (Photo: Business Wire)

Placed on a patient’s neck, the hands-free FloPatch continuously assesses blood flow in the carotid arteries, which provides a window into the left ventricle. FloPatch then wirelessly transmits that data to a secure iOS mobile application, providing clinicians with actionable, real-time data at the bedside. (Photo: Business Wire)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. & SUDBURY, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flosonics Medical, a leader in wearable medical ultrasound, today announced that Sutter Health, an integrated not-for-profit system based in Northern California, will implement FloPatch, the world’s first wireless, wearable Doppler ultrasound. The FDA-cleared device gives ICU clinicians a fast, hands-free method of assessing blood-flow at the bedside to help guide cardiopulmonary resuscitation and fluid management in critically ill patients.

Determining how much or how little intravenous (IV) fluid to give a patient is one of the most urgent, complicated and error-prone interventions in critical care. FloPatch provides a simple, fast and consistent method for measuring changes in blood flow and heart function related to IV fluid volume. By facilitating greater precision in IV fluid management, FloPatch improves care for critically ill patients, including those with septic shock, which is the leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals.

Placed on a patient’s neck, the hands-free FloPatch continuously assesses blood flow in the carotid arteries, which provides a window into the left ventricle. FloPatch then wirelessly transmits that data to a secure iOS mobile application, providing clinicians with actionable, real-time data at the bedside.

Sutter Health will deploy FloPatch this summer in two Bay Area medical centers (at a total of four ICUs): first at Sutter’s Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, Calif., and then at Sutter’s California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco at CPMC Van Ness, Davies and Mission Bernal campuses.

“Sepsis, hypotension/shock and renal failure are common clinical problems in the emergency department and ICU. FloPatch can make a large impact on patient care by allowing goal directed care which will prevent potentially harmful interventions and, in some cases, may avoid the need for ICU-level care," said Kristina Kury, M.D., medical director of Critical Care at Sutter’s Eden Medical Center. “I believe this technology will provide more precise, actionable data that will allow us to optimize patient care, decrease complications and decrease length of stay for many of our patients.”

“Based on our early experience using FloPatch, we believe it will be as effective in managing the care of ICU patients with congestive heart failure and other shock conditions as with sepsis,” said George S. Horng, M.D., medical director of Critical Care at Sutter’s CPMC. “This is a non-invasive breakthrough that will lead to better health outcomes for our patients.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sutter Health to make this pioneering ultrasound technology available to their clinicians,” said Joe Eibl, PhD, CEO of Flosonics Medical. “FloPatch is a new paradigm linking physiology and resuscitation medicine. We believe it can revolutionize treatment for critical care patients by bringing much-needed insight to the most complex and urgent medical scenarios.”

One recent study demonstrated that four to five patients will avoid potentially dangerous fluid overload in the emergency department for every 10 FloPatch assessments performed, resulting in improved patient outcomes and significant cost savings.

About Flosonics Medical

Flosonics Medical is a Canadian medical device company engaged in the research and development of innovative ultrasound technology. Founded in 2015, the company’s mission is to improve patient care and the practice of medicine through technology-enabled solutions and ground-breaking clinical research. For more information please visit www.flosonicsmedical.com.

About Sutter Health

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to health equity, community partnerships, and innovative, high-quality patient care, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. Currently serving nearly 3.5 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of more than 57,000 employees and clinicians, and 12,000+ affiliated physicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter delivers exceptional and affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health, and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming healthcare at sutterhealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org.